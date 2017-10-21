The Page – October 18, 2017

Well, isn’t this just a foofaloo!

The word “chief” is no longer considered appropriate by the Toronto District School Board.

Apparently, the trustees or somebody decided this was an affront to indigenous peoples. So, all the job positions, from chief financial officer to chief janitorial officer are all going to be replaced with “manager” instead of “chief.”

Presumably, if there is a chief administrative officer, such as at most governments across Canada, including our own Big Lakes County and Town of High Prairie, they will be using the acronym “MAO” for the job.

Sure. That’s going to turn up no end of jokes!

It won’t be. “Let’s ask the MAO what she thinks.” It will be, “Let’s go ask MAO what we should be doing.” You know, as in the late Chinese Communist leader.

The interesting part of all this kerfuffle is the word “chief” is not even an aboriginal or indigenous word. It’s French, and Latin before that. The French word “chef” comes from the words for “boss” or “head”.

Oh, well! When you start being politically correct, sometimes there is just no end to the stupidity.

* * * * * * * * *

Meanwhile, we are heading into Alberta Small Business Week.

And, as is their usual, the High Prairie Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting their big gala this coming weekend. Guest speakers will be Linsay Willier, Osoyoos Band Chief Clarence Louie, and MLA Danielle Larivee. All should have some wisdom for the audience and tickets are hoping to be sold out. This is a big evening for the chamber so show your support. Dress is casual.

Tickets are available from chamber executive members or at the chamber office or High Prairie Town Hall.

* * * * * * * * *

Ah yes, Harvey Weinstein!

Actress Kate Beckinsale says she was hit on by Weinstein back when Kate was 17 years or so old. That would be like, 27 years ago. This means Weinstein, who admittedly looks kind of old [he is 64], grizzled and sort of fat, would have been 37 years old at the time.

Beckinsale is reported as saying, “Why the heck would I be interested in a fat old guy?”

Hmmm. Isn’t this sort of insulting to 37 year old guys who might be a couple of pounds overweight? And really, even today, there are some not so bad looking pictures of the fellow.

Now don’t get the idea we are defending Weinstein. But you have to ask, where were all these celebrities coming out blasting the guy back then? Including you, Kate.

Apparently, this behaviour is so rampant in Hollywood, it even has its own name. Yup, the “casting couch.” That’s been around for 50 years or more.

Oh, so now somebody gets outed, and the media, and the rest of the celebrity world, is only now so outraged?

Even that “skinny old gal, Jane Fonda” [Hey, if you can call Weinstein names, why not her?] had to get in her licks.

“Gee,” she says, “I only found out about this a year ago.”

But even then, not a peep. Yup, celebrities all protecting one of their own.

Sadly, aided and abetted by a very liberal and biased, slanted media. Tsk!

* * * * * * * * *

Here’s a Tip of the Page Hat to South Peace News reporters Chris Clegg and Richard Froese for their work leading up to the municipal elections.

Apologies for missing several interviews with candidates.

Also, special apologies for missing the names of three other candidates for High Prairie School Division due to a layout gaffe: Tammy Henkel, Barry Sharkawi and Adrian Wong.

Finally, apologies to our Metis Settlements, for our not being able to report very much on their elections. Please remember, the News resources are limited. If anybody has things to say, call in or write up your thoughts, or visit our discussion board at albertachat.com. Please don’t expect we will be able to reach you.

* * * * * * * * *

Good luck to all of our newly-elected councils in the next four years.

* * * * * * * * *

Have a great week, everyone!