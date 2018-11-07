The Page – November 7, 2018



So there you are in the coffee shop, or the hairdresser, or hanging out at your favourite watering hole, passing along your wonderful tidbits of gossip, news, knowledge and opinion. In some circles, you are known as a mover and shaker in the community. Lovely, is it not?

In other circles, you are known as the [name your coffee shop] local gasbag. Oops and tsk! Why do not all people have any appreciation of your boundless wisdom?

Well, no matter. What if, instead of a half-dozen or so fellow chit-chatters all holding court with you, there were instead 144 million listening to you? Heck, that’s almost four times as many people as in all of Canada! More than 33 times as in all of Alberta! Almost 200 times more people than in Edmonton!

If you had such an audience, what would you say to them? Here is the answer for world peace? What is the most interesting passage in the Bible? Your stock market picks?

For our part, we’re thinking one of our best knock-knock jokes would hit the spot. So, what’s your idea?

Never mind. This is probably why neither of us have 144 million people following us on Instagram.

But both Selena Gomez and Cristiano Ronaldo do. In really big news on Instagram, Selena had her crown, that of being the most followed person on Instagram, knocked off by Cristiano. Selena has 144,325,744 followers. Eclipsed last week by Cristiano and his 144,352,910 buddies.

Also big news in “Insta” if you are into stuff like that, both Selena and Cristiano bumped off Taylor Swift who held the top spot for about two years.

If you are following Selena, aren’t you so glad you are so ‘trendy?’ But, are you trendy enough to now start following the newest leader, Cristiano? Well?



* * * * * * *



Still following Taylor Swift? Ha, ha! Dinosaur!



* * * * * * *



Before you get a case of the FOMO, the Fear Of Missing Out, consider that in its latest stock market report last week, Facebook says it is no longer growing its number of users. North American growth is flat or in some cases, the number of users is actually declining.

Growth overseas is still good, but not enough to keep up with the number of people leaving, especially in North America.

Facebook fans are screaming in the streets. This week, babbling brooks. Next week, a dried up creek like MySpace.



* * * * * * *



We are finding statistics for Internet users at our online websites. An interesting situation here is that searches through Google, Bing, Yahoo and Excite for news brings up the South Peace News right on top. We are very happy with that. But it is expected!

South Peace News, if we may shamelessly toot our horn, is absolutely the largest and best news source for our entire region. Over 50,000 visits per month happen at southpeace- news.com. and increasingly, they are local visits. Interestingly, if you search for “ads” in the High Prairie region, you will get all kinds of results. Some are from Calgary. Some are from Kijiji. Does this have something to do with Google and Facebook, between them, now owning most of the big advertising agencies in North America?

And no matter what they say, they are just as good at directing ads to local people as they are at looking after your privacy. Which is to say, the pits!

Oh, well! To continue tooting, local advertisers in our print edition can go online at our websites and get great exposure for super low rates.



* * * * * * *



You probably have already noticed poppies making their annual appearance. There are boxes scattered around several places so it is very easy to drop a loonie or toonie and grab another one to replace the one that you had disappear on you.

Remembrance Day is this coming Sunday. The Legion Hall in High Prairie is expected to be packed. If you want a seat, be sure to get there early. Services start about 10:45 a.m. or so. Don’t be ‘fashionably’ late.