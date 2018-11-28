The Page – November 28, 2018



High Prairie’s Light-Up this coming Friday, Nov. 30.

Put on by the High Prairie Community Beautification Association, the Light-Up has a big schedule of events for adults and kids alike.

Check out the events in this newspaper, or check for events and updates this week online at southpeacenews.com.



* * * * * * *



By the way, Black Friday sales happening one day just aren’t good enough for most businesses. So, many businesses expand to use the whole weekend, which just passed. Some use the whole week or two weeks that happen around what was this year’s big date, Friday, Nov. 23.

In High Prairie, there’s lots of so-called Black Friday action happening in local stores this Friday. It’s the same day as the Light-Up, of course.



* * * * * * *



$40 billion sounds like a lot of money. In fact, it is.

Put in a Guaranteed Investment Certificate paying out maybe 1.5 per cent per year in interest, it would generate just about $11.5 million per week! Wow!

Anyway, that’s how big the sales were in China on Nov. 11, during what they call their “Singles Day Sales.” Singles Day is an online invention by China’s answer to Amazon, Alibaba.

You will probably hear a lot about Cyber Monday this week, which is part of Amazon’s plan to rule the world. But sales of Cyber Monday and Black Friday last year only totalled about $10 billion. Eat your heart out, Jeff Bezos!

Ourselves, we will just buy local gift certificates to put under Ye Olde Christmas Tree next month.



* * * * * * *



You see all those “New” highway signs on roads coming into High Prairie? With the new speed zones?

High Prairie’s intrepid peace officers have been nabbing bad guys [and gals] who can’t keep their foot off the gas pedal. Even so, they don’t hold a candle to an Italian village.

The village, named Acquetico, caught 58,568 speeders over a two-week period! Of course, in all fairness to our local people, the place was using cameras.

The traffic count was so high, the nabbed tally was huge, even if only one in three was speeding. Must be a highway or something right there, because the village itself has only 112 people, according to one report.

The speed limit there is 50 km/hour. Some drivers were ripping through at 135 km/hour. The cameras were installed because of resident complaints. The mayor says the cameras will be made permanent.

Must be some easy money in there someplace!



* * * * * * *



This reminds us of those country schools in the Westlock-Barrhead area.

For those who don’t travel the well-beaten path of Slave Lake, Westlock, St. Albert but instead prefer different paths that happen to go through school zones, you have probably wondered what the speed is supposed to be. Some days, people are poking along at 30 km/hr. Other days, they are zooming by with not a care in the world. Whoosh!

It would be nice if the signs made a little more sense. Like the ones in High Prairie that clearly mark when the zones are in effect. Which is probably, if it isn’t marked, it’s every day school is in, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., if we recall from our driver test.



* * * * * * *



“Men and women who are real men and women have no time to keep yammering about their rights. They are much too busy being real leaders or performing their real duties.” – paraphrased from Richard Needham



* * * * * * *



See you at Light-Up!