The Page – November 22, 2017

This Friday comes the High Prairie Light-Up.

Most people are aware of the display and make it a point to come out for the “Throw the Switch” and the Santa Claus Parade Friday evening.

Basically, the Town of High Prairie and the High Prairie Community Beautification Association, along with help from sponsors and the High Prairie Area Chamber of Commerce, take the “black hole” between the Golden Age Club and town office and brighten it up with a really nice winter display.

And yes, it really is a nice display.

Come on out Friday, at about 6:30 p.m. [don’t be late!] and enjoy the parade and the lights.

Also, if you want to put a float or vehicle in the parade, call Anne Bankey at [780] 507-4992 for details.

* * * * * * * * *

Christmas Light-Up. Moonlight Madness. Santa Claus Parade. Christmas decorations. Maybe it’s about time we can start saying to our friends and neighbours, “Merry Christmas.”

Yes, it is the season. Merry Christmas to our readers!

* * * * * * * * *

Usually, the Christmas Light-Up happens the last Friday of November. This year, it seemed like it was moved up a week. That is not correct. Light-Up is still the last Friday of November. It’s just that the “usual” kind of Friday, which is usually a payday right before the weekend, falls on Dec. 1 this year. Oh well!

Meanwhile, under the old schedule, it was always kind of a toss-up wondering if there would be snow. Good heavens Santa, how can we have a Light-Up without snow!

This year of course, we got snow, lots of snow, last week. It will indeed be a White Christmas.

* * * * * * * * *

Most people aren’t doing their Christmas shopping in parking lots, but a few days ago a fellow was selling big screen TVS out of the back of his Suburban or Expedition.

Thursday afternoon, the fellow approached your intrepid columnist as he was starting up his own truck at Peavey Mart in High Prairie.

“Hey man,” the fellow says from the seat of his vehicle and he waves what looks like a trucker’s waybill.

“I got overshipped on some big screen TVs. I got to get rid of them, they are taking up space in my truck here. I got three of them. You want ‘em for free?”

“Really? Free?” says our stooge.

“Well,” says the fellow, “How about enough so I can buy a couple of beer?”

“Umm, no thanks,” says our stooge.

“Huh?” says the fellow, as his jaw drops and he can’t believe what he is hearing. “You don’t want a deal like this?”

“Nope,” says our stooge. “Sounds too much like a scam of some kind. See ya.”

Hmmm. Semi-free big screen TVs in a parking lot. What could go wrong?

If you yourself scored a deal, or didn’t, call SPN at [780] 523-4484. Or hey, if you are the fellow and still have one or two, please call. The rest of the office still can’t believe our stooge columnist didn’t even look at one.

* * * * * * * * *

We asked for permission to use this chuckle, and got it.

How do you cause complete confusion in a High Prairie town council meeting?

Shout out, “Go Pirates, Go!”

You don’t get it? Ask around.

* * * * * * * * *

Sunday brings us the CFL Grey Cup.

Hmmm. No Eskimos. No Saskatchewan.

Well, there might be some Calgay fans around, or folks who will hold their noses and cheer on a Western team.