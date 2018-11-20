The Page – November 21, 2018



“Nearly all men are married. Some are married to cars, some to booze, some to money, some to power, some to fame, some to golf, some to gambling. A small minority are married to a woman.” – Richard Needham



* * * * * * *



Here’s a Tip of The Page Hat to the High Prairie Legion for a successful Remembrance Day ceremony at the Legion Hall Nov. 11. You may already be aware photos of the service are online at southpeacenews.com, but here is a reminder anyway.

An additional note: If you have any photos of anything happening in your part of the world and you would like to share with us all, pass it on to us. The easy way is to use the contact form on our website. Or you just e-mail to spn@cablecomet.com. Add some notes on what is happening and who is in the photo so we can write it up and share it.



* * * * * * *



The CFL Grey Cup is this coming Sunday. Invite the friends over. Warm up a pot of chili. Settle in to watch the game.

As of this writing, we don’t know who will be playing. But it isn’t our favourite Saskatchewan or Edmonton teams.

For interested fans, you already know the big game is in Edmonton. There’s a week of activities planned so it’s going to be a fun time this week.



* * * * * * *



Oh sure, Black Friday is Nov. 23 this year.

But save your money for deals in High Prairie which has its own “Black Friday” during HP Light-Up Friday, Nov. 30.



* * * * * * *



You ever have to chase down one of those parcels or boxes that went to some other town? Happens to local businesses all the time!

So we try to make it clear. “High Prairie, Alberta,” we tell the person on the other end of the line.

“Not Grande Prairie. High Prairie. Not High Level. High Prairie. Not High River. High Prairie. Got it?”

So of course, the box goes someplace else.

Anyway, we were seeing what kind of High Prairie news was on all the local radio stations. Real Country 93.5 [which is at realcountryhighprairie.ca] had a few items about meetings. And we noticed the local weather [this was last week] is 6 C. Then we noticed the town name – High River!

Grrrrr!



* * * * * * *



Anyway, we haven’t heard how the sale of the station is going. Stingray Music, the satellite guys who feed your vehicle radio, bought NCC, which owns the local station, in May of this year.

According to industry sources, the sale was for just over $500 million, plus $100 million in debt. It is still being worked through but is supposed to finally close next year.

Since just over 100 radio stations across Canada were involved in the sale, does that mean the High Prairie and Slave Lake stations are each worth $5 million each? Nah! Some stations are big, like CFCW, and some are tiny, like the High Prairie station. NewCap bought CFCW way back in 1989.

Incidentally, NCC stands for NewCap Corporation, which stands for Newfoundland Capital Corporation. Just goes to show you, big things can come from little places.

Maybe we can use a PCCC, or a BLCC [Peace Country Capital or Big Lakes Capital Corporation] to invest in our northern Alberta businesses.



* * * * * * *



No offense, but with that kind of money flying around, one would think they could get the town name right, eh?

Oh well!



* * * * * * *



There sure is lots of bleeding going on in Alberta’s oilpatch.

Peace Sour, one of the mixes of stuff that is usually hauled by trucks around these parts, hit a low of $13.69 USD a barrel on Nov. 1 of this year. All prices here are in US dollars. Just two weeks earlier, on Oct. 16, it was a heady $39.42. Last week on Wednesday, that price had recovered to $20.08. Still nothing to write home about.

It doesn’t help the pain any, but a mix of stuff called Wyoming General Sour was also at $39 on Oct. 16. Last Tuesday, it was priced at $6.75 per barrel. Holy smokes!

Meanwhile of course, Eastern Canada in the Maritimes is still importing Middle East crude for refineries in our Eastern provinces. Arab Light, Iranian Light and Kuwait Export are all priced last week in the $70.46 to $73.38 range. Interestingly, gasoline refined from that oil was selling for $1.056 per litre in Halifax last week.

The benchmark we always hear on the news is WTI, West Texas Intermediate. On Oct. 16 it was $71.92. Last Wednesday, $56.58. That’s a drop of just over $15 per barrel.

The other big benchmark is WCS – Western Canadian Select. In May of this year, that hit an oil crew smiling $58.37 per barrel. Last week, on Thursday, it closed at a company breaking $14.68.



* * * * * * *



Have a great week!