The Page – November 15, 2017

It isn’t always true, but we ran across a saying last week. The saying, from New York kazillionaire Michael Bloombeg is, “The biggest management failures are not missed targets, but missed opportunities.”

We take it to mean it isn’t not getting done the things you are trying to get done, but not even recognizing the things you should really be trying to get done.

Hmmm. Kinda sounds like the point Chief Clarence Louie was making at the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce Small Business Gala recently.

* * * * * * * * *

Speaking of which, you didn’t get the yard ready for winter?

Well, not only did you flub that, but you also missed a great chance to get in some worthwhile exercise that will make you feel better all winter.

Didn’t get the raise you were hoping for?

Look on it as an indicator you haven’t been pulling your weight around the old store.

You didn’t get that bank loan you were expecting?

Consider that as getting good advice you need to clean up your credit rating. Which, of course, you know you should have been working on for months, if not years.

Ah yes, missed opportunities!

* * * * * * * * *

The new access lanes at the Plains plant just east of High Prairie are quite an improvement over the kind of fouled up lanes that were first built there years ago.

If we recall, the County of Big Lakes [at that time the municipal district] council was very disappointed in what Alberta Transportation built. This was after being much assured the turning lanes they were going to build would be just fine.

People are much happier now, for sure.

* * * * * * * * *

Mark your calendar for Nov. 24. That’s the High Prairie Light-Up.

Don’t forget the Santa Claus Parade, hot chocolate, shopping specials, and this year a “Meet ‘n Greet” for local business people and professionals to say “Hello” to each other at O’s Ice Cream from 5-10 p.m.

Santa Parade? Call Anne Bankey at [780] 507-4992 for details.

* * * * * * * * *

You might have heard about the online survey regarding coffee. You know, coffee, that black stuff that lots of people need to get their day going. or as the late comedian Robin Williams said once, “I don’t drink coffee in the morning to wake up. I drink coffee to kick start my [umm, well, let’s just leave that next part out!]”

Anyway, Maclean’s had a survey rating Canadian coffee. Coming out on top is McDonald’s. Tim Hortons came in fourth place. Oh, no!

Here are some of the listings, with points some of the stores got from voters across Canada.

McDonald’s 19,494

Second Cup 18,456

Starbucks 18,100

Tim Hortons 16,260

A&W 15,686

Country Style 14,137

Heck, hot and black works for us! Plus, we still can’t figure out why Tim’s spends so much time advertising their Dark Roast. It’s nice they have an alternative to their regular java, but does it have to be hammered away at us? Strange.

* * * * * * * * *

We love the idea of snowplows in winter.

Not so much though, the idea of ending up in a vehicle line a mile long, waiting for the plow to pull over like we thought they were supposed to.

This happened to some hapless drivers in the season’s first big snow several days ago. They got to follow the plow from east of Sucker Creek all the way into High Prairie.

* * * * * * * * *

