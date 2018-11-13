The Page – November 14, 2018



People will be happy to know Grande Prairie is now only the 14th “Most Dangerous City” in Canada.

This is a step up from last year’s award as the Number 12 Most Dangerous. It’s also a really big step up from 2016 when GP was ranked as Canada’s Most Dangerous City, period. Good for GP!

The rankings come from Maclean’s magazine, which compiles the list using Stats Can data. According to the magazine, the three worst cities in Canada for 2017 were North Battleford, Sask., Thompson, Man., and Wetaskiwin, Alta. They were one, two, three respectively.

The list includes 237 cities across Canada. Dawson Creek in BC was ranked 16th, and Fort St. John 33rd.

According to the numbers, in Grande Prairie last year there were 37 robberies, 521 drug violations, 1,675 mischief incidents, 5,414 property crime incidents, 375 break and enters, 563 assaults, 56 sexual assaults and one homicide. Ugh!



* * * * * * *



According to The Weather Network, we are now experiencing “fall like weather.” Hmmm!

That was actually their prediction back in mid-September for what we have right now. “Fall like weather” all the way until the end of November, they said.

At the same time, the same forecasters said Alberta will see drier than average conditions for October and November. Really!

There must be many jobs where one can be wrong almost 80 per cent of the time, but still keep working. Let us know if you can think of one. We sure can’t.



* * * * * * *



Just over two weeks before the big Light-Up in High Prairie. Are you making plans for the Santa Claus Parade?



* * * * * * *



Jason Kenney, leader of Alberta’s United Conservative Party, says he is ready to throw taxpayer money at Indigenous bands who want to get involved in oil and gas projects.

Basically, both Kenney and Andrew Scheer, leader of the federal Conservatives, say they are tired of protest groups and anti-development bands who get money from shadowy American environmental and anti-development interests. They want to ‘counter balance’ that.

Says Kenney, “If I’m premier, we’ll be writing cheques to allow them to go to court. We will be supporting pro-development litigation.”

Calvin Helin, an Indigenous businessman, says such a litigation fund is a great idea. Helin wants to build a $16 billion oil pipeline between Fort McMurray and tidewater in northern BC.

Says he, “You have First Nations people who often are natural resource rich but cash poor. They don’t have money for stuff like this. How do we compete against American foundations?”

Helin is reported as saying a council of 35 chiefs and mayors along this proposed northern pipeline route are “fed up with environmental groups coming into their communities and dictating how they should look after their people.”



* * * * * * *



highprairie.com is adding to its “phone book” business directory listings a little bit at a time. If you own a business in the High Prairie region, put your listing up yourself if it is not already there.

Or, you could wait a few weeks or longer, for the website to put it up themselves.

The listing is free, so it doesn’t hurt to make a small effort to list yourself. Traffic wise, highprairie.com gets about 2,000 visits per month.

southpeacenews.com, this newspaper’s web- site, runs much more, at over 50,000 per month. Businesses can promote themselves on several local websites, including the SPN site, for just a few dollars per week. Call the News at [780] 523-4484 for info.



* * * * * * *



Carolyn Kolebaba was elected reeve a few weeks ago at the Northern Sunrise County organization meeting. The county sits north of the western Lesser Slave Lake Big Lakes County and bumps up against Peace River.

Kolebaba has been on the Sunrise government for 20 years, about 12 of those as reeve. She is known as a strong booster of economic development, especially when it comes to building county roads into the Peace oilsands area which includes Seal Lake north of High Prairie.

While the former High Prairie mayor sat on his thumbs regarding Seal Lake, Kolebaba was making plans to expand and even pave roads into the region.

Kolebaba says, as reported in the Peace River Record Gazette, “These days our economy is hurting, our farmers are struggling. That hurts businesses and families. Decisions made by other levels of government are hurting people on the ground. We’ve always strived to be leaders in the north. When we are struggling, I can only imagine how the smaller municipalities, villages and towns are doing.”

Have a great week!