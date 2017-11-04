The Page – November 1, 2017

Yes, it’s Poppy Time!

It started last week. The last Friday in October is traditionally the first day to start wearing your poppies. So of course, you will be seeing more and more of the red badges as folks pay their respects.

We always have trouble keeping our poppies pinned, especially when using seatbelts in a vehicle. Remembering the poppy is there isn’t really the whole purpose of what we are supposed to be remembering of course. So it is not unusual to find us heading down to a local store to pick up a few more poppies, having somehow lost the last one somewhere.

Interestingly, one is not supposed to wear poppies on your person in a place less likely to be lost. Poppies are supposed to be worn on the left lapel, or as close to one’s heart, as possible. Plus, one is not supposed to remove the pin and replace it with a stronger clasp. This news comes from Dominion Command of the Royal Canadian Legion, the folks who manage the poppy program.

Says the Legion, “The poppy is the sacred symbol of remembrance and should not be defaced in any way. No other pin, therefore, should be used to attach it to clothing.”

Well, no matter, we usually end up donating about 20 times every time we reach for another poppy, no matter what. You be sure to do the same.

* * * * * * *

You might get this newspaper on Tuesday. So, if reading this, keep in mind it is Halloween. Children will be out trickin’ and looking for treats. Drive safely.

And check out our “Spooktacular” photos of some Halloween homeowners who went all out decorating up for the occasion. southpeacenews.com.

* * * * * * *

On a completely unrelated topic that has no news value of any kind, our newspaper columnist, Jeff Burgar, says he was shocked, amazed and horrified to find out his birthday last week [Oct. 26] is on the same day as American presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“Or maybe I should be honoured, pleased, delighted and congratulating my late mother for having the foresight to have me born on the same day, even if it was one year later,” he says.

“Of course, I guess it just depends how the news reports of all the American scandals, with Hillary right in the middle of uranium deals and erasing email and others all going on right now play out in coming months.”

* * * * * * * * *

Here is one of those Unintended Consequences that happen so often when well-meaning people doing good deeds, end up creating something that might even be worse.

The so-called “Blue Zones” that mark so many handicapped parking spots might be getting carried away. In their zeal to really make the “Handicapped Only” parking spots really stand out, painters often paint the whole box blue, with some yellow or white lettering.

Turns out, the blue paint is often much more slippery than just plain old concrete. Thus, while making it handy for disabled people to park close to a store or office, the special zone is often a trap. Ouch!

* * * * * * * * *

We talked with former chamber chair Traci Sherkawi of Gears and Glamour about the Chamber of Commerce Small Business Awards. [See this week’s editorial, too.]

Traci tells us there has always been talk about the awards.

“One step we took was to make an award for businesses with less than 10 employees and more than 10. It’s a real challenge trying to make it fair for everybody.”

Oh, well! Now there is a year to talk some more about it. Here is our own “Congratulations” to all the winners and nominees this year. Well done!

* * * * * * *

Speaking of awards, our very own reporter, Richard Froese, was presented with the 2017 Media Award from the Alberta Horseshoe Pitchers Association on Oct. 26.

Ray Prevost, president of the local club, says AHPA president Bruce Grandel nomi- nated Froese for his efforts on promoting the local club and for coverage of the High Prairie Open Horseshoe Tournament Sept. 2-3.

We look forward to a smiling mug shot in a future edition of the News.

Congratulations!