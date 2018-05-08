The Page – May 9, 2018



People love to talk about their local monsters! As in Stevey the Sasquatch in the northern or inland British Columbia forests, or Ogopogo in Lake Okanagan.

There’s strange things supposed to be haunting the Thousand Lakes area in Ontario. And of course, the Loch Ness Monster in Scotland. But who needs to find monsters when you have the real thing?

Here’s a report of an 11-year old girl dangling her feet off a paddle board in Island Lake in Minnesota. Next thing you know, something had bitten her leg, leaving gashes right to the bone that needed stitches.

Speculation is, it was either an otter, a big northern pike or muskie, a fish similar to the pike that are common in Alberta. The doctor who stitched up the girl says it was probably a fish, judging from what he says were very sharp teeth marks.

There have never been reports of fish attacking people in our northern lakes, but we are sure it has happened. One metre [39-inch] and actually bigger fish have been caught. That’s more than big enough to take out a cat, a small dog, beavers and muskrats, and they probably have.

But people? Well, you never know.



* * * * * * * * *



Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, is coming to High Prairie! The visit is part of a tour running from Fort McMurray, High Prairie, Peace River and Grande Prairie.

From there, Trudeau will visit Dawson Creek, Fort St. John and Prince Rupert before visiting Kitimat [end point of a proposed natural gas terminal] and winding up at Vancouver.

The whole idea of the tour is, according to a briefing providing to media, is that Trudeau wants to get a better “grassroots” feel for the northern economies and the impact of pipelines and rail services.

There are rumours American President Donald Trump will join Trudeau at a few of the communities.

Big Lakes County councillors are already making plans to visit with either one, or both of the dignitaries. It’s a similar situation from local First Nations and Metis Settlements.

Meanwhile, High Prairie town council has decided they will not participate. At all!

“This is nothing but partisan politics,” says one councillor, who asked not to be named.

A second councillor, also unnamed, says, “There’s no way taxpayers of High Prairie should have anything to do with paying for me to visit with these people. I might go as a citizen, but then I would have to stand ‘behind the ropes’ as it were, because of security. I don’t know if I want to do that, since I don’t care for the politics of either of these people. Maybe if it was the Queen I might see them, but I even have issues with that.”

A third councillor says, “I didn’t see Rachel Notley in Falher when she was there. I didn’t go to Slave Lake when she was there. What makes these people so special?”

Yet a fourth councillor chimes in, “I could make the Vancouver part of the tour. If I get paid to be there.”



* * * * * * * * *



The above is fake news. But pretty well sums up what the councillors are saying.

Some days, one has to ask, if you aren’t going to show the flag and promote your community every chance you get, why are you in office?

It’s very hard for a squeaky wheel to get any grease when: a) the wheel isn’t even on the wagon. It’s still sitting back at the shop hoping somebody will notice it. And b) All the rest of the wheels have names, make their case, talk and squeak all the time, and make themselves known every which way they can.

Meanwhile, that one lonely wheel just makes one ‘peep’ and that’s that. Hmmm!



* * * * * * * * *



We won’t even mention how so many want to take in the infamous Halifax trip, but couldn’t travel a 110 km to see our premier in Slave Lake. Big Lakes County Reeve Ken Killeen, and councillors Robert Nygaard and Ken Killeen, made Slave Lake, as did many other officials from around the region.

High Prairie councillors? Pfft! The only redeeming thing is nobody from local governments in Slave Lake could trouble themselves.

What an opportunity! What blunders!