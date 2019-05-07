The Page – May 8, 2019

The RCMP “Name The Doggie” contest for 2019 is over!

Each year, Canada’s Mounties ask for entries from youngsters right across Canada. The names are used to name the special puppies joining the police force after they go through training.

To enter a name, one has to be under the age of 14. The name suggested had to be no more than two words, and had to start with the letter “M”. Last year, puppy names had to start with “L” and in 2017, names had to start with “K”.

Here are this year’s names for the 2019 litter which is coming from the Police Dog Training Center in Innisfail, right here in Alberta. The centre raises and trains police dogs for all of Canada. The names are Mace, Marci, Madox, Magnum, Makwa, Maple, Marlow, Max, Maya, Memphis, Mika, Milly, and last but not least, Moose.

To give you an idea of Canadian kids’ imaginations, here are the winning names from last year: Lance, Lazer, Lenyx, Lexi, Lilly, Link, Logan, Loki, Lola, Lucy, Luke, Luna, and Lux.

Along with the honour of naming an RCMP puppy, each of the 13 winners will receive an official RCMP baseball cap, a plush dog named Justice, and a photo of the puppy they named.

According to a press release, RCMP police service dog teams are vital in frontline policing. Their jobs involve searching for missing or lost people, tracking and apprehending criminals, the removal of illicit drugs from the streets, detecting explosives, and searching for evidence used in crimes.

An amazing 34,000 entries from across Canada were received this year. Usually, about 20,000 entries are sent in. Wow!



* * * * * * *



We have to hand it to the High Prairie Fish and Game Association for the great job they do promoting the huge Gun and Sportsman that happens in April in High Prairie every year.

In comparison, the folks behind the latest trade show in Slave Lake kind of missed the boat. In fact, did you even know there was a trade show in Slave Lake just this past weekend?

To be fair to the Slave Lake organizers, they did take a half-page ad in the Slave Lake newspaper. And that was it. We would like to think they also ran ads in Westlock or Barrhead but they didn’t in High Prairie.

So, doing our detective job, we turned to that hotbed of news that half of the world turns to. Ta da – Facebook!

Or maybe it was Instagram. Or maybe it was WhatsApp. Or how about MySpace?

Actually, it was Bing! We use Bing, Microsoft’s search engine and DuckDuckGo. Mainly because we find them less intrusive in the way the ads start following you around after you look at something. In fact, DuckDuckGo does no tracking at all.

Anyway, right there are the top of the search results for “Slave Lake trade show” appeared Facebook listings in first and second place. Well gee, we thought. There sure is something to people trumpeting how wonderful Facebook is after all. Uh oh. Not so fast.

We clicked on the top Facebook item. It read “Trade Show 2014.” Oops!

Second link? “Trade Show 2015.”

Third link was the charm, with the link pointing to a story in last week’s Lakeside Leader newspaper about the show.

We made a call to the Leader office in Slave Lake. There, we were politely informed we probably didn’t use the proper name of the show – Lake Life Expo. Oh. In fact, the fellow answering the phone said, “See? There it is right at the top.”

Of course, I countered that it’s kind of dumb having to know the “exact” name of a big event to find it. That’s half the point of a search engine isn’t it? Help you find stuff. [The other half these days is chase you around trying to sell you Tupperware and real estate in Vancouver] Most people will just type in Slave Lake show or trade show, like we foolishly did.

The voice goes, “Well, there you are.”

Ten minutes later he phones me back.

“I spoke too soon. That link actually goes to a show in Branson, Missouri.”

Sheesh, eh?

Meanwhile, in the manner of good business people everywhere, the High Prairie folks use the so-called social media, newspapers, online news, radio, billboards and signs all over the country – all promoting the High Prairie show. That’s what exhibitors want to see because that’s what brings the crowds in.

Like the experts say, when it comes to advertising, don’t put all your eggs in one basket. And especially, when you talk about “free” advertising, really stop and think just how free it is.

And, do you get what you pay for?



* * * * * * *



You may well be asking where the heck is spring? Waking up to lawns and roads and fields covered in snow is something that happens four months of the year. In winter, ya know!

Here it is, the last week of April and the first day of May and we are looking out at snow. Dead in the middle of spring. And everything is white!

Come on! Spring was supposed to be here eight weeks ago. The groundhogs said so. Remember?



* * * * * * *



A Tip of the Page Hat to the Town of High Prairie. They are trying to spruce up the concrete medians by the High Prairie post office.

We’re thinking if they look good, maybe they can be turned into more permanent trees or shrubby fixtures of some kind.

And the thinking maybe expanded to other locations in town. Good work and we hope they pan out OK.



* * * * * * *



On another note, the High Prairie Community Beautification Association has their annual general meeting May 8 at Amiro’s Steak House at 6 p.m.

How about lending a helping hand?



* * * * * * *



Have a great week!