The Page – May 31, 2017

We were among many northern Albertans who were battening down the hatches, furling up the sails, stacking the deck chairs, breaking down the umbrellas, and tucking away anything and everything that might blow away.

The weather forecast started out saying winds would be blowing from 60-70 km/hr.

Later, the warnings went up to 100 km/hr. Hang on to your hats and dresses, grandpa and grandma. Moms and dads, hang on to your kiddies, else they blow away!

In the event, there was indeed quite the storm. But it skinned by our Lesser Slave Lake area as it happened on the southern edge of northern Alberta. The storm front moved from Jasper and Grande Prairie toward Edmonton and on to southern Saskatchewan.

Edmonton did get hit, and it was indeed a whopper. Trees and signs were blown over. Shingles and trash blew down the streets. At one point an estimated 30,000 people were without power.

Fortunately, no reports of injuries.

And back to the Lesser Slave Lake vicinity? Turned out to be just another day in paradise.

* * * * * * *

Speaking of paradise, local farmers are going gangbusters hoping to get all their crops seeded.

It sure is a far cry from last year, when seeding was done in early April for many, if we recall.

* * * * * * *

Dang those four-legged bandits!

The tulips planted by High Prairie’s Community Beautification Association were attacked a few days ago by deer, as was reported here last week. Also last week, protective screens were put up to keep the wee flowers safe.

In Newfoundland, their problem is a bit bigger. There, another tulip bed planted to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary, was vandalized by a happy munching moose.

According to news reports, the moose laid waste to hundreds of the sprouting plants at the Newfoundland Botanical Garden in St. John’s.

Says one observer, “It’s a giant salad bar. When they finally find these delicious, sweet tulip leaves after a winter of eating nothing but fir branches and tree bark, these tulips must have been a very sweet meal.”

In High Prairie’s case, the stalks were chewed right down to the soil. Newfoundland has hopes the bulbs will grow back next year and also flower, but not so much this year.

Local thinking is the same. Oh, well!

* * * * * * *

Hubby to Wifey: “Honey. My back is hurting sooo bad. Can you mow the grass for me?”

Wifey to Hubby: “Oh, OK dear. As soon as I finish the laundry, making supper, wash the dishes and vacuum to carpet.”

Three hours later, Hubby says, “Dear, I just looked out the front window and the grass still isn’t mowed. Are you having trouble getting the mower started? Maybe you should go buy some fresh gas.”

Wifey: “I was on my way to the mower when I saw you drinking beer and watching the hockey playoffs. So I decided grass could wait.”

Hubby: “But, but, but it’s all dandelions. The whole front lawn is yellow!”

Wifey: “Well, yes it is. But you know, I am really doing Mother Nature a favour by just leaving the grass alone. You know what they say, ‘Save the dandelions, save the bees!’”

* * * * * * *

Please support our farmer’s markets in Enilda and by Marigold Enterprises.

* * * * * * *

Have a great week!