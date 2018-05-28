The Page – May 30, 2018



Last week, the headline oil price of West Texas Intermediate [WTI] hit a four-year high of $73 per barrel. That’s good news.

Even better news is the spread between that price and Alberta’s Western Canada Select was down to $15 per barrel. Earlier this year, that spread was over $30. So, even though oil prices were going up, that big spread meant producers in Alberta were seeing very little benefit when they sold their oil. It’s not as bad now.

In response, share prices of Alberta’s oil companies have mostly moved up since last year. There is probably lots more movement upwards to come if you are the type that likes investing.



Alberta government crop reports are usually behind three or four days. Sometimes up to a week behind or even more. They are supposed to come out weekly.

But, the last report was on May 15 and the report due on Friday, May 25, wasn’t out yet as of this writing Friday.

So, we are guessing when we say it will likely report seeding is probably about 80 per cent done in the Peace Country. Although it was a late start, hot dry weather allowed farmers to really catch up in the past two weeks.



That same hot, dry weather caused a complete fire ban to come into effect on Friday, May 25. Which means no more wood campfires in backyards or in campgrounds around the region. With hardly any rain forecast for the next 10 days or so, this ban could stay in place for the whole period.

You can check fire alert status by following the link underneath the weather block on southpeacenews.com.

And, if you are curious what the difference between a “backyard fire pit” and “safe wood campfires within fire rings in campgrounds” is as listed on the website, Tanis Blocka, wildfire information officer for the province, says they are pretty well the same thing. The basic difference is there are always people around in campgrounds keeping an eye on things. Not so with backyard fires where people might go shopping or fall asleep.



Here’s a Tip of The Page Hat to Ray Prevost for his work bringing the 2020 Canadian Horseshoe Championships to High Prairie.

As reported last week, Ray hopes for 200 competitors from across Canada coming to the event, the dates of which have yet to be announced.

Good work!



The Page didn’t know this, but apparently there are myths about mosquitoes.

CBC listed four of them last week. We won’t confuse you with what is or isn’t a myth. Here’s the facts, according to CBC:

1. DEET is best. You can use lemon, soybean, geranium or other plant-based oil if you want. They just won’t last as long as DEET. The DEET application should be good for 6-8 hours, while the plant-based oils are only good for about 30 minutes to at most two hours before you need another application. DEET has been deemed safe since 1946. When you buy repellant, check for the DEET content on the label, which will vary according to the brand.

2. Forget about eating lots of garlic or bananas. You have to eat a tonne, and it has to be secreted through sweat to be effective. Maybe not a great idea.

3. Don’t bother with combo packages like sunblock and repellant. Combinations will never be as good as a product that does just one job.

4. Health Canada says the trick electronic gadgets, wristbands or ultrasonic thingies are not very effective.



Have a great week and stay cool!