The Page – May 3, 2017

We are slightly confused.

Last week, the Town of High Prairie posted two advertisements. The first ad says High Prairie Pitch-in Week will be taking place at the public works shop from May 1-7. We presume this means the big dumpsters and fenced off area will be moved from the Sports Palace parking lot.

The second ad says the cleanup will take place at the Sports Palace parking lot as usual.

What happened is that it was decided due to events at the arena, which will attract a lot of people, the cleanup is moved to the public works yard. Simple as that!

* * * * * * * * *

Like any good farmer, we have been following the weather forecasts with great interest. We were pleasantly surprised that warm weather, and not a whole bunch of rain, is supposed to be upon us this week and next.

In fact, according to one forecast, the only cool weather coming will be the May long weekend. Figures!

* * * * * * * * *

The warm weather means, of course, mosquitoes will soon be out.

You see, in every dark cloud, there is a silver lining. Not much of a trade for not getting the crops and gardens in, but still, it’s a trade.

* * * * * * * * *

By now, unless you just stumbled in from your trapline, you have heard today, Wednesday, is the one-year anniversary of the Fort McMurray fire.

With over $3 billion in insurance claims, the fire is the biggest natural disaster ever seen in Canada. Word has it, this summer season will be the real start of rebuilding Fort McMurray. It took that long for the dust to settle, areas declared safe to rebuild, claims to be sorted out, and to wait for better building conditions than the middle of winter.

It isn’t the kind of boost to the Alberta economy one wants to see. Even so, it is going to be a help.

On that same topic of the economy, business is still holding steady for most, which is actually good news. The declines seem to be mostly over.

Now, if we can just get through Donald Trump and any cock-eyed ideas he might come up with next…!

* * * * * * * * *

Speaking of the American president, your columnist got a great chuckle out of watching reviews of author Ann Coulter when she announced on the Bill Maher show in late 2015 that Trump, if he got the Republican nomination, would win the election held in November 2016.

And the audience laughed themselves silly!

Okease check our QuirkNews link at southpeacenews.com to see a clip of that.

Coulter also said if Bernie Sanders ran against Trump, Sanders would win. That was the same view of many Canadians, who made the point that Sanders, despite American media labeling him a commie and socialist, was actually promoting ideas that were very close to Canadian policies, like universal health care.

Coulter also said Hillary Clinton would not win as she was against middle class Americans, instead favouring her elite buddies and Hollywood celebrities.

Hmmm. Seems that story is still playing out.

Check the whole clip where Coulter makes Maher and his self-righteous smug buddies look like, well, idiots trying to lecture her.

As Trump himself would say, “Bigly Sad!”

Have a great week!