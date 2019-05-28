The Page – May 29, 2019

Can’t win for losing!

Well, we sure did a lot of whining about winter. Like, when the heck is this ever going to end? Cold days. Snow. Cold days. More snow!

So here we are. Sunny days. Leaves have burst out everywhere. And good heaven’s, it’s fire season! Or to be more exact, it’s the “Spring Dip.”

It’s that time of year when leaves are not quite completely out. Snowpack has melted, and it’s dry. Summer rains haven’t yet had a chance to soak the earth.

Usually in our Peace River country, it isn’t “March winds and April showers, that bring the flowers that bloom in May.” It’s more like April winds and May flowers. This year, maybe longer.

All of which means firefighters won’t be the only folks looking for rain. Those freshly-seeded crops going in across the Peace will be needing rain too.



* * * * * * *



As of this writing over the weekend, High Level is still evacuated. Smoke haze from fires north of Peace River and north of Slave Lake drifted into our area starting May 23.

Anyway, we’re thinking of all you folks, spread across the north from Peace River and Slave Lake to High Prairie to Hay River and Fort Vermillon and La Crete.

In High Prairie, some local businesses pitched in with discounts for evacuated people. Here’s a Tip of the Page Hat to Amiro’s Steak House, Smitty’s Restaurant and Super A Foods in High Prairie. They are on the list as of Friday morning.



* * * * * * *



The fires make one think of what kind of shape all the places like Swan Hills, Kinuso, Driftpile, Faust, Swan River, Joussard, Peavine, East Prairie, Atikameg and more would be like if a fire starts up in one of those areas. All are surrounded by lots and lots of trees.

Last week, the High Level fire was said to be 92,000 hectares. That’s about the size of the city of Calgary. That is roughly 40 x 20 km. Big!

To give you an idea of that, if the fire was on the east edge of High Prairie, it would reach all the way east to Faust, and south almost to East Prairie Metis Settlement and then straight across east from there. Big, big!



* * * * * * *



In other news, don’t forget the AC-DC Tribute this coming Saturday.

Tickets are at DeSIGNS by Tam, the High Prairie and District Food Bank and South Peace News in downtown High Prairie. Proceeds are for the High Prairie Food Bank which needs your help. Come out and enjoy a good show and help the Food Bank.



* * * * * * *



Is it too early for tent caterpillars?



* * * * * * *



Last week, a village in Norway was celebrating the midnight sun. This is when the sun doesn’t go below the horizon at all during daylight. Which means daylight lasts all day. There is no night at all.

The flip side of this is, when winter comes, for a month or two the sun never comes above the horizon. So it stays night, or “twilighty” all the time.

You might not be wondering, but we aren’t even close to the longest day of the year on June 21.

Right now, sunset is at 10:10 p.m. or so, and sunrise around 5:10 a.m. That’s a little over six hours of “night” and maybe only four hours of twilight.



* * * * * * *



Whatever is the business of oil transloaders, there isn’t much going on at the Secure Energy facility just east of High Prairie.

It’s the same with the Savage CANAC facility at Reno, just south of Peace River. There, the company is trying to find new business for the loader, which used to take crude oil from the Seal Lake region trucks, and “transload” that oil into rail cars.

Apparently this was a good business model when price differentials were high and pipelines were full. The idea was, pay practically nothing for cheap oil. Haul it to a transloader by truck. Put it in a rail car, ship it to the refineries wherever those might be.

When the difference between what was paid at the wellhead, and what the refinery was willing to pay, was a lot, it made up for the extra cost of all that freight.

Not so today. There just isn’t enough spread. Which seems kind of strange, given that pipeline capacity is limited, and a producer can still get a good price from the refinery. But what the heck do we know, eh?

Anyway, Savage is looking for new business. One of their selling points is the cost of shipping a tonne of frieght. It’s cheap. Savage says it takes only one gallon of diesel to ship one tonne of freight more than 400 miles.



* * * * * * *



The lawyer for the insurance company was in court, hammering away at the rancher making a claim for injuries in an accident.

“How do you explain,” the lawyer demanded in court, “how you never said a word about hurting or being damaged. In fact, right at the scene, you told a police officer you were in good shape and there was nothing wrong with you? Now you come in with these stories about limping, fractured and broken bones, neck injuries and all kinds of physio needed? Aren’t you just trying to scam the court and the insurance company?”

“Well,” said the rancher, “like I said before, I was hauling my horse to the rodeo when the other driver ran right into my truck and horse trailer. I was really dazed and hurting. I could hear my horse bawling in great pain. But I couldn’t move because one of my legs was broken. I heard some people, then I heard two gun shots. I was drifting in and out of consciousness, and this police officer came up. He said, ‘I’m sorry about your horse. She was obviously in a great amount of pain. I’m not sure if she had a broken leg or not. I decided it would be best for everybody to put her down. So I shot her. And how are you doing, sir?’”

“You have to remember, I was still woozy from the accident and wasn’t thinking all that clear,” says the rancher. “But after what she said, of course I said, ‘I’m just fine. Just doing great. No problems at all. Really doing good.’”