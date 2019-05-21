The Page – May 22, 2019

My goodness, those pushy seniors!

Well, OK. It was just 43 of them. That’s how many seniors in Vernon, B.C., signed a petition hoping to block a proposed pot store in their neighbourhood.

“It is too close to seniors,” says Alice Heward, who organized the petition, told Global News. “I’m very against the location and a lot of the people here are. It is just too close to us.”

Heward claims that unspecified community members feel ill at ease, and that “the smell of pot [and] the high people coming around” will only make things worse. Other opponents also cited potential odours.

The actual store location is about 10 steps from a shopping centre, and right next door to a dog grooming business. A hairdresser, now gone, used to be in the space the pot store hoped to open in.

Vernon’s town manager recommended to council the development be approved. But council gave in to the protesters. There is no report on how many people might have been asked to sign, and refused.

Meanwhile, according to the news report, other locals didn’t mind the pot shop plan.

“Everybody’s got a right to make a dollar and hopefully it will be just fine,” said Stewart Gladstone, owner of the dog grooming business next door to the proposed location.

But, never, ever underestimate the power of old folks.



* * * * * * *



Speaking of seniors, apparently cannabis use is on the rise among seniors. According to The Growth Op, the fastest-growing demographic of cannabis consumers in Canada is seniors.

The website at thegrowthop.com is unabashedly in favour of weed, but does have some interesting stories about seniors using pot. This is especially true for those taking pot in place of prescription painkillers.



* * * * * * *



One of the best shows to happen locally is returning!

It’s the AC-DC Tribute Band – “she was a fast machine, she kept her motor clean…She. Shook me. Alllllll nighttttt longgggg.” Yeah, that band!

It’s only a couple weeks to the Saturday, June 1 show at the Elks Rodeo Hall. Proceeds are going to the High Prairie and District Food Bank which needs your help.

Tickets are at the food bank, South Peace News office, DeSIGNS by Tam, or KAL-Tire, all in High Prairie. Cash bar. Tickets are only $20 per person.



* * * * * * *



First off, let’s say the good people of Frog Lake First Nation know a good deal when they see it.

Sixty-one people ran for council in the election there just held a few weeks ago. Another 12 ran for chief.

Is it all about the Benjamins, as they say, or is it all about doing good for the community? Good question!

Anyway, Frog Lake is over by Bonnyville – St. Paul. Population of the reserve people is about 1,000. Another 1,500 or so live off-reserve.

A fellow named Gregory W. Desjarlais won the chief’s vote. And he also ran for council and won there, too! We haven’t learned the details of this, but good for him anyway!

And did you know that Greg is formerly from East Prairie, a former Regal, and has Frog Lake membership?

It was nice to see him at the High Prairie Traditional Powwow May 4.



* * * * * * *



Alberta’s provincial parks were slightly friendlier this holiday weekend.

Premier Jason Kenney said last week, “Today is the beginning of the end of the war on fun.” Meaning, you will now be allowed to drink in those provincial parks that banned the dastardly habit before.

Actually, it was in eight parks around Edmonton that had the bans. Since 2004 to be precise. The idea was to “deter excessive partying.” Apparently, park rangers and police just couldn’t keep up with the bad actors, especially at Pigeon Lake and Wabamun Lake. Oh those wicked, evil people there.

But guess what?

Saskatchewan is putting in a new ban on drinking in their provincial parks! Because of excessive partying, of course!

We say, try to keep a lid on it please. It might be fun for you and your crowd. The neighbours however, usually don’t appreciate it.