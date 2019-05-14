The Page – May 15, 2019

Money laundering in Alberta?

Yes. This is where you toodle down to the local laundromat with a couple garbage bags of dirty fives, tens and twenty dollar bills. Toss it in a machine and ‘presto zappo’ it all comes out magically clean. That’s sort of the idea anyway.

Not so. It’s actually the name of what happens when you take proceeds of crimes, the ‘dirty’ profits, and try to clean it up by running through some kind of legal business.

As one example, you take your garbage bags or suitcases of cash to a casino. Trade it in for chips “because they are easier to carry about the building.” Plunk down some money on some games here and there.

If you win, wonderful! If you lose, and you most likely will lose, at the end of your little junket, you take what’s left, say 95 per cent of it, back to the casino cage. Cash the chips in for now ‘clean money’. If law enforcement asks, you won it all, perfectly legitimately.

The whole thing is easy enough to stop, but nobody in the gaming business really wants it to stop. The house makes some money. The local government makes some money on taxes. Bigger government makes money on income taxes and taxes on the businesses. It’s kind of a win-win situation all around.

Here is another tidbit. B.C. car dealers are selling cars to people who also walk in with bags of cash. The cars are shipped, right off the bat, to China. All very legal.

In China, the cars are sold to rich and poor alike. There is a lot of work involved, but hey, it all started with bags of easy money, usually drugs, that nobody wants to know where it came from.

Remember the movie Scarface? Or even Tom Cruise in Made In America. The bad guys, and even the sort of good guys, had so much money they couldn’t keep track of it all. Cruise was almost buried alive when stacks of cash fell over on him. Nice position to be in, right?

It’s estimated the last few years, part of the real estate boom in B.C., which saw massive increases in prices, had at least five per cent per year of the increases caused by money laundering.

Now comes news reports Ontario, our Prairie Provinces as a group, and Alberta are the leading money laundering centres in Canada. B.C. is actually in fourth place.

Alberta? Make of all that what you want to. But if you happen to be sitting next to somebody at a VLT who has a green or black garbage bag at their feet, maybe you might ask them if they need a hand carrying it. Never can tell!



* * * * * * *



To give you an idea of how much of this is happening in the B.C. Lower Mainland, some rough calculations show that maybe $500 million per year, or more, just in new cars could be shipped out of country.

Here we are in northern Alberta, struggling to attract a new motel or a truck outfit or something. The whole laundering business involves an estimated $7 billion per year.

With those amounts of money involved, and with so many people getting a share that leaks into the legal economy, no wonder nobody wants to tackle the problem.

In other words, it isn’t a bug. It’s a feature!



* * * * * * *



We certainly hope you were good to your mom on Sunday just past.

If not, well, get to it. You can still be a nice person.



* * * * * * *



Well, maybe we are at the end of all the cold, winter weather. Or most of it anyway!

The past week, and the forecasts ahead, are all for nice days. Watch for an explosion of green, especially if we get some good rains – but hopefully not until after the crops are in.

Sometimes, when the explosion happens, you can almost see the size of leaves doubling overnight.

And despite what you might think of how cold spring has been, the West Basin on Lesser Slave Lake became clear of ice last week. It happened quite often in past years ice on the lake did not go out until the May long weekend, which is coming up this weekend.

The Page is not privy if there is still ice floating around in the East Basin down by Slave Lake. And if the wind is right, if there is indeed ice still on the lake, it might blow back to places like Joussard and Shaw’s Point. Right now, we are thinking not.

Anyway, like we said, ice is out just a little bit early. Not what we would have expected from the cool spring.



* * * * * * *



Speaking of cool springs, it is not unusual for campers and holiday folks hitting the happy trails to be bogged down in snow storms or sleet on the May long weekend.

So far this year, a little cooler weather, but not by much, on the long weekend is in the forecasts.

But not cold enough for snow. Good!



* * * * * * *



The warm weather is also good news for farmers looking to get the crops in.

Two weeks ago, it wasn’t looking pretty at all. Late snowfalls in the fields. Cold ground temperatures. It’s all turning around, just in time.