The Page – May 1, 2019

Back in the days when New Democrats were in power, they made plans to build a big, brand new “super lab” in Edmonton. This was an Alberta Health Service AHS plan.

Cost was estimated as high as $3 billion. There would be over 1,000 jobs at the facility, and it would serve Edmonton and northern Alberta. The lab does medical testing and lab services, whatever all that means.

New Alberta Premier Jason Kenney campaigned saying he will scrap the plan, saying it was all a bad NDP idea.

Yay, Jason!

Except for the minor detail the lab was actually a plan laid out years ago by Alison Redford’s Conservative government.

And guess what? The NDP was actually originally against the plan. Oh well, that’s politics!

To be clear, this lab work is already being done by AHS and a private contractor. Ground for the new facility was broken before the election and construction already started. So what’s that got to do with us up here in the middle of the province?

Last week, Kenney did indeed kibosh the project, pending what he called a “review”.

We have a great idea: Move the northern Alberta portion of the lab services to High Prairie. Although most places in northern Alberta say they need jobs, the fact is High Prairie needs them the most. So take all the services the lab does, and put the northern Alberta share in High Prairie.

This would likely mean about 200 or so jobs in High Prairie. Nice.



* * * * * * *



On the topic of health care, maybe while Kenney and his crew are “reviewing” things, maybe they can take a look at the Superboard running AHS. Maybe we need to go back to a half-dozen or a dozen regional boards instead of just one big board.

Does the Superboard really have a clue what is happening in places like Peace River or High Prairie?

We think not!



* * * * * * *



You may have heard of the two surveys being run by the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber is interested in hearing from the public. That is you!

Share your thoughts about all our communities all around our region. Peavine, Whitefish, Faust, East Prairie and more. Plus of course, Big Lakes County.

Maybe you think we need more policing. More businesses. Cheaper gasoline. More roads. Less politicians. Whatever. Fill out the forms. Plus, you get a chance to win $75 just for sending in the forms.

They are online at hpchamber.net. Just follow the survey links that are right on the front page.



* * * * * * *



Is it a big deal High Prairie citizens won’t get a chance to vote on the new town logo?

We thought so to start with. But after thinking about this, and looking at the designs, we’ve decided it isn’t really much of a deal after all.

All the designs are kind of bland. In fact, they remind us mostly of T-shirt designs you can pick up in just about any store – including stores in High Prairie. Not to mention Stettler, Montana, Regina or Thunder Bay.

The history of this is, High Prairie town council made up a committee. The committee looked over designs they collected. The committee chose one of the designs and made a recommendation to council. They agreed. So now, we have an “official” new town logo. That’s nice.

Meanwhile, we would say anybody who wants to sell High Prairie hats or T-shirts or whatevers can whip up a similar piece of artwork and sell it to locals and tourists alike.

If they want to use the “official” logo, maybe they will need permission or even have to pay a fee.

What’s that? A fee? Like a license fee? We are sure local businesses are chomping at the bit to do so.

Anyway, we’re sure the news will somehow be passed around exactly what the deal is. In the meantime, somebody in Winnipeg, where the company paid for this, made a few dollars, or more, making up the design.



* * * * * * *



Nothing has changed fundamentally in Alberta, but the UCP election has really perked up a lot of people.

Across the province, our Page spies tell us right after the election, phones started ringing in real estate offices in pricey neighbourhoods, boat stores and vehicle dealerships. People are much more confident.

Hopefully, this new spirit of optimism will translate into a pretty good tourist season this summer. Tourist operators everywhere in Alberta were already gearing up for the new season. Now they might be even more optimistic. Or just the same!

For ourselves, we think Alberta is getting back on its feet, a little bit at a time. So here is hoping summer will be good business.

Locally, this newspaper is working on a new tourist guide. The guide will add to what is already online. Early next year, we will have a new print edition to go with the online guide.

If you are a tourist operator or have an event or service, call the South Peace News office [780] 523-4484 or spn@cable comet.com to make sure you aren’t missed. We are working on this most of the summer months and want your input.



* * * * * * *



Do not forget to attend the big powow in town on Saturday at the arenas.



* * * * * * *



Have a great week!