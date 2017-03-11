The Page – March 8, 2017

“Discover why some of the richest people in the world are not millionaires – they are volunteers.” – Jobail Barcelona

“I always wondered why ‘somebody didn’t do something about that.’ Then I realized, I was the ‘somebody.’” – Joyce Flaugher

“The world is hugged by the arms of volunteers.” – Everett Mamor

“Volunteers do not necessarily have the time; they just have the heart.” – Elizabeth Andrew

“Volunteers don’t get paid. Not because they are worthless, but because they are priceless.” – Sherry Anderson

“You don’t need to be the best there is to volunteer. You just need to offer your best.” – Byron Pulsifer

“Those who can, do. Those who can do more, volunteer.” – Unknown

We, along with many other folks, were very happy weather forecasts a few weeks ago said that temperatures colder than -10C were ancient history this winter. It was only going to get warmer and warmer as we headed into spring.

So, what happened? Why are we back in the deep freeze? What the heck is going on?

Well, according to the weather fellow at Edmonton CTV, Josh Klassen, it was all due to a computer model that made a bad forecast. Josh says most weather forecasters use the same model, and it made a mistake that nobody noticed – they just believed it.

If somebody had actually examined the data that was being fed into the computer model and looked at the outcome, they would have seen something was screwy! Scary, eh?

The first bottom line is, don’t trust a weather forecast!

Oh, really? The second bottom line is, this week is supposed to really, really be the end of -10C daytime weather, until next winter.

Klassen also reminds us that “meteorological spring” is already here. It started March 1.

Meteorological seasons are also three months long. So “spring” is March, April and May; summer is June, July and August; fall is September, October and November; and winter is December, January and February.

Then there is our northern Alberta spring, which we always start when the Edmonton Sportsman Show rolls around. That would be the weekend of March 18 this year, a bit later than normal. So, take your pick.

Many of us country folk figure city slickers really don’t know much about snow, farms, where meat and eggs come from, and bad weather driving.

If anybody needs some proof of this, they need look no further than the new TV show this season called Heavy Rescue 401.

The reality show is about tow truck drivers working what is claimed to be North America’s busiest highway, the Ontario multi-laned stretch numbered 401. Judging from clips on the show, there sure are some wild and crazy drivers on that road. Maybe it has something to do with the traffic.

The entire road is 820 km long, reaching from Windsor, running through Toronto and ending at the Quebec border. Over half of Canada’s population lives along this corridor. It is estimated over 500,000 vehicles can be counted daily just outside of Toronto.

This would compare to Yellowhead west of Edmonton at possibly 60,000 and High Prairie east of town at perhaps 2,500 to 3,000 per day.