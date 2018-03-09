The Page – March 7, 2018



A few weeks ago, this newspaper quoted some nearby mayors about their thoughts on the Alberta-BC tussle over pipelines. Basically, this newspaper wasn’t impressed with the babble from the mayors. It was thoughtful and restrained.

And boring!

Not really a call to action at all on something so important to Albertans.

Now we have Saskatchewan farmers upset with how rail companies are failing to move grain. It’s just piling up in storage bins across the west. We thought it would be fun to change what the mayors said, using their exact same words almost. Now it’s not pipelines, it’s producers. The ‘yawns’ and ‘ho hums’ are the original comments from the newspaper column. Here we go!

Grande Prairie Mayor Bill Given, as reported on CBC, says “This is the kind of thing where we need both provincial governments and federal government to take a leadership role.”

Yawn!

Dawson Creek Mayor Dale Bumstead says, among other things, “We want it [moving grain] done. We want it done responsibly. We want it done safely.”

Ho, hum!

Fort St. John’s Mayor Lori Ackerman says, “It concerns us there is this battle going on between farmers and rail companies. We get both sides of the argument. We just need to have cooler heads and leadership.”

Double yawn, double ho hum, and of course, just pass the buck!

Compare that to Dennis McConaghy, a former executive at pipeline company TransCanada.

“This is a tragedy for Canada. It’s a real condemnation of this country and the utterly unproductive entities in it that simply make any production virtually impossible.”

OK, Mr. and Mrs. Producer. Who do you want working for you?



* * * * * * * * *



So one person says, “Schools are no place for guns.”

Some nod in agreement.

The next person says, “Schools are no place for teachers with guns.”

More people nod in agreement.

And then the next person says, “Schools are no place for a shooter with a gun.”

Everybody nods.

And then the same person says, “So let’s put up some signs saying exactly that. That should do the trick and make our schools safe.”

And of course, let’s talk some more, too.

Sure.



* * * * * * * * *



We are sure there are huge gaps between “a joke” or “something to impress the rest of the kids” or “getting even” or “a cry for help”.

Or, perhaps different people will have different ideas about bullying, cutting, and bomb threats, all the way from “it’s just part of growing up” to “we need professional help” to “boys will be boys”.

There are no easy answers. If there were, we wouldn’t have a steady stream of both big and little incidents that have been going on probably since time began.

There has to be middle ground between being a bleeding heart who won’t let kids grow up, to the heartless fool who says, “if they can cope with life, too bad”.

What are we really doing to find that middle ground? Running around trying to ban a weapon? How thoughtful!



* * * * * * * * *



Alberta is moving towards allowing licensed legal pot sales in the province. The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Board will be the authority that licenses businesses who want to sell pot from storefronts. They figure 250 operators will want to open up.

But now, the federal government, which says they would pass laws legalizing personal use and possession of marijuana, might be having issues. They were supposed to have laws in place legalizing pot by July.

Anybody traveling by air out of the International Airport in Edmonton can see the grow-op being built by Aurora. Big, big operation by the Hertz can rental location. Investors are going to be not-so happy if the whole magilla of pot legislation collapses.



* * * * * * * * *



Do not forget! Clocks ahead one hour on March 11! And no pouting abut the one hour of sleep you lose.