The Page – March 6, 2019

Some people have little to do in a winter afternoon. So we watched the Jody Wilson-Raybould testimony in Ottawa last week.

First off, you might have caught the trendy way these days of saying long names. So, the new superstar politician in the United States, 29 year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, becomes AOC. So of course, our new Canadian heroine Jody becomes JWR.

As we were saying, JWR was on just about every Canadian TV news channel last week. Live.

American news channels featured Michael Cohen’s testimony, also live, about Donald Trump. Cohen was Trump’s “fixer,” the guy who paid off the naughty ladies Trump chased in his life previous to becoming president. For lying about things and other stuff, Cohen is already going to jail for maybe three years.

At the hearings last week, people were hoping for more dirt on Trump. They didn’t get any, even though the questioners hammered away at him.

Yet, in all that, the JWR show in Ottawa was way, way better.

She was calm. Professional. Dignified. Easy to believe she was telling the truth. Meticulous in her words and testimony.

Because, at the end of the day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in big trouble. We’re thinking he should resign. Or at least, call an election to see what voters of Canada think about this.

There you go. That’s the short version. The saga continues.



* * * * * * *



Speaking of Trudeau, remember the good old days of “social license?” We sure don’t hear much about that these days, do we?

But just in case, once you know all the details of JWR’s testimony, do you think Trudeau and his gang of Liberals have any “social license” to run Canada? Nope!

He who lives by malarkey, dies by malarkey.



* * * * * * *



Top story online, and getting lots of comments, is the UCP story on Pat Rehn and his carbon tax thoughts.

Rehn, out campaigning in Slave Lake a few weeks ago, talked about a farmer paying a lot of money running his grain dryer. And then he mentioned a local business paying $500,000 per year in carbon tax!

Hey, we don’t make this stuff up. We just copy what people say.

Well, the story sure got some attention. Lots of comments. And regarding the comments, the UCP party sent out a news release showing the carbon tax charges of Vanderwell Contractors in Slave Lake.

The news is in this week’s paper. Might be more online at our website at southpeacenews.com



* * * * * * *



Finally, spring is in the air. Or is it?

Three weeks ago our long-range forecast said warm weather was arriving in a week. It said the same thing two weeks ago. And then last week. So these days, we aren’t counting on anything.

But it has to be said, for the record, it is indeed time for spring. Goodbye, most of winter.



* * * * * * *



St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner.

We’re wondering if there are going to be any special happenings coming up. Specially since March 17 is a Sunday this year. Green beer evening will be Friday or Saturday. If it happens someplace.

Or, you can make your own with a little bit of food colouring.



* * * * * * *



So how is that New Year’s resolution thing working out for you?

Not so good? Dusting it off and starting over again is a good plan. See if you can last a bit longer this time, eh?



* * * * * * *



Have a great week!