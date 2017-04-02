The Page – March 29, 2017

It was promised in the Alberta budget that came out on March 16 that Northern Lakes College in High Prairie and a college in Medicine Hat had money earmarked for them.

This is good news. Local politicians have promoted the idea of an integrated training facility with the new hospital, and alternately, a facility integrated with local schools.

But, as was said many times by NLC officials, if an offer comes down the road for a stand-alone project, there is no way that money will be turned down and hoping that in a few more years or so, somebody in Edmonton will decide joined together projects are good ideas.

In other words, a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush, as the saying goes. And so, as of this writing on Sunday, something is happening.

Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee and Advanced Education Minister Marlin Schmidt are to jointly announce further details of the project March 27 [Monday]. This will be too late for publication in this week’s newspaper, but you can see a report of the announcement at our Website online at southpeacenews.com.

* * * * * * * * *

With all the hundreds of TV channels available these days, it isn’t surprising that more and more networks and TV companies keep looking for ever more cheaper ways to crank out content.

After all, when each of you are paying stars $50,000 or $100,000 per episode for a popular show, the payroll can add up in a big hurry. Hit shows like Big Bang Theory pay each of their top characters $1 million each per show.

On the other hand, reality TV shows can get by with $1,000 or $2,000 per character per show, or even less.

So, it’s no surprise we have shows about building homes, buying homes, selling homes, renovating homes and decorating homes, just to name one crop of programs. Then all day long, we have shows with people sitting around – yup – talking about other people. Heck, some of us would be happy to be paid $250 per day to talk our heads off. And we would probably try to make it sound really, really interesting! So, the formula is talk shows and reality shows.

And guess what? News networks and shows have just won the “Reality TV Talk Show Lottery.” And it’s all because of the new American president, Donald Trump!

Turn on CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, HLN and you will find no end of clowns and characters babbling on about Donald J., his latest tweets, doings and babblings.

As so many reporters have said over so many news items over so many years, even before Trump came along, “You just can’t make this stuff up!”

* * * * * * * * *

The end of the ice fishing is coming up March 31, this Friday. Which means this was the last weekend of fishing just over. Which explains why the number of huts has dropped in half as anglers are pulling their sheds off local lakes.

Oh well, a few more days left in the week for ‘hard’ water fishing. And then, seven weeks until the May long weekend comes around and a whole summer of fishing begins!

* * * * * * * * *

Back in 1971, this little ditty was making its rounds.

Gwen Cuthbert of High Prairie found the article.

“5,000 years ago, Moses said ‘Pick up your shovel, mount your ass or camel, and I will lead you to the Promised Land.”

5,000 years later, Lester Pearson said, “Lay down your shovel. Sit on your ass. Light up a Camel. This is the Promised Land.”

Today, if you don’t watch out, Trudeau will take your shovel, kick your ass, sell your camel and give away the Promised Land.

I am glad to be a Canadian. Glad that I am free. And I wish I was a dog,

and Trudeau was a tree.