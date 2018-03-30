The Page – March 28, 2018



An idea that pops up every few years is a regional bus service.

The idea is, a regular shuttle bus, probably involving two or three buses driving around, would bring people from High Prairie out to places like Driftpile or Grouard, or West Fraser or Tolko to work, and then home again. Or the other way around. There might be runs in the morning and evening, and perhaps midway through the day.

There already is a bus service that runs from Driftpile. The bad news is, it takes people working in Slave Lake off to work, and then home again. Wrong way!

For a local bus service, this is obviously a government project. It just doesn’t seem realistic that a private business could make money at this, unless there were some hefty subsidies.

Anyway, this all came to mind when news came out there are plans in the Grande Prairie region for a county operated bus service that would service all the surrounding towns and hamlets. Are the plans for real, or just an idea so far? Hard to say.



* * * * * * *



On the same topic, sort of, maybe all the local leaders off to Halifax in a few months can pick up some ideas there about regional bus service setups.

You know, to go along with all the other wonderful project ideas they will be coming back with.



* * * * * * *



Speaking of wonderful project ideas, what were some of the big ideas brought back from past conferences that just could not be found anywhere else? They seem to have slipped our mind.

Perhaps one of our local government people can drop us a note reminding us. There must be many, right?

Can’t understand our problem remembering.



* * * * * * *



Which brings us to our online poll at southpeacenews.com. There, it looks like 74 per cent of voters figure the idea of Big Lakes County sending all of their councillors, and a couple of staff, to a big convention in Halifax in a couple of months is a bad idea.

Which you know, is really, really a lot of people who begrudge the councillors taking what looks like a free holiday at taxpayer’s expense. We think that is their beef.

For the record, we think it is quite fair to ask councillors from any government to produce what they learned from any conference or event miles away. With that information, voters can decide for themselves how worthwhile it was.

Speaking of which, you can toss in your own vote. No registration or anything. Just go to our website.



* * * * * * *



This week, keep your eyes open for an IFO. That’s an Identified Falling Object, says our resident science expert.

Particularly, beginning around Thursday and all the way to April 9 is the most likely time to see eight tonnes or so of Chinese space station fall out of the sky. Those dates are the European guess. Americans figure next week on April 3 is the most likely date.

The station was abandoned before March 2016 when its mission officially ended. A month or so later, China lost control of the station and is unable to keep it in orbit.

What are the chances of being hit by a piece or two that fails to burn up? Not very, if you stay in Canada.

But the whole science of predicting when things fall and where they fall is not very good. China itself said it thought the station would fall in late 2017.



* * * * * * *



You might consider yourself potentially good material to run for political office.

If you think so, or have some friends that think so too, have them call Irene Salisbury in High Prairie and mention your name as a possible candidate for MLA.

First off, you have to get nominated. Then you have to get elected. Then you have to work hard.

Salisbury, by the way, is a west end of Lesser Slave Lake constituency rep for the United Conservative Party. She is looking for a few good names to run for the UCP nomination later this year.

We haven’t heard about the Alberta Liberal Party, or the Alberta Party. Danielle Larivee is our present MLA with the New Democrats.