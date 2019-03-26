The Page – March 27, 2019

Anglers started hauling fishing huts off Lesser Slave Lake two weeks ago.

Given the warm weather and sunny skies, most people aren’t taking chances they won’t be able to get at their huts because of melt water and slush on the lake just in case. Huts are supposed to be off the ice by March 31, which is this coming Sunday.

Of course, there will always be a few diehards waiting to the last minute. There is no real reason to wait or keep the hut running. Except maybe for the socializing that comes from fishing around a warm stove. Weather is so nice just about anybody can walk or drive out and enjoy themselves without a hut.

All in all however, it’s another season of hard water fishing behind us.



It’s just two more weeks and a few days to the monster High Prairie Gun and Sportsmen Show.



The spring equinox, March 20, arrived with 17 C weather locally. Wow!

And about time after the weeks of cold snap we got right through February. So much for those pesky weather groundhogs, eh? They predicted spring would be early. Instead, we got the proverbial “six more weeks of winter” following Feb. Almost to the day.

Anyway, we are now three months away from the longest day of the year. And nine months away from the shortest day of the year. Just saying, you know.



Although we love talking about Kinuso Kenny and Enilda Eddie and all the other forecasting rodents that pop up on Groundhog Day, our real barometer of spring is the Edmonton Sportsmen and Boat Show.

Your columnist made the pilgrimage to the show last weekend. Yup! Lots of boats! Lots of touristy stuff happening! We didn’t see anybody from Lesser Slave Lake or any of the campgrounds around this part of Alberta.

Maybe they were there and we missed them. But we didn’t miss Cold Lake, Athabasca, Lac La Biche and all the guiding companies from British Columbia that had booths there.

All in all, tourist promotion from our region isn’t happening much. This newspaper is planning a summer guide in print, and an online guide. If you have a touristy type of business and want to get involved in promoting your stuff, campground or event, call Tony at [780] 523-4484.



Speaking of being involved, the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce is collecting photo ideas from other communities.

If you are zooming around in big and small towns just about anywhere and see something that might fit in High Prairie, or any of our other communities around here, snap a photo or two or a bunch and send them to the chamber website.

You can use the contact form at hpchamber.net, e-mail them to office@hpchamber.net, or send a link to someplace where you might have posted them already, like your Facebook or Instagram page.



The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce hopes to have an All Candidates Forum for the upcoming provincial election.

The date for the election is April 16 so there’s going to be some scrambling to get everything organized. So far we have four candidates: Danielle Larivee of the NDP, Pat Rehn of the United Conservatives, Vincent Rain of the Alberta party, and Suzette Powder as an Independent. There might be a Liberal, a Green Party, and a Freedom Party candidate too. Whew!

If you are into politics, and you should be, keep your ears open for announcements on this.



One the subject of politics, did you know that a lot of men think money should be taken from the rich and given to the poor?

Women are much more sensible. They think the money just be given to them.



Enjoy the Treaty 8 First Nations Cup Hockey Tournament at our two arenas this weekend.

Action starts March 28 and ends March 31.

We extend a big welcome to everyone attending the tournament.



Have a great week!