The Page – March 22, 2017

Some folks are really excited about Jason Kenney taking the leadership of Alberta’s Conservative Party.

But, it’s really a mixed bag of happiness, hope, excitement and even a bit of trepidation what the future may hold.

Will Kenney and Brian Jean, leader of Wildrose, ‘mend their fences’ so to speak, joining forces? Will Kenney be able to entice members of Wildrose over to the Conservatives? Will there be some kind of showdown between the two leaders?

Meanwhile, while these two parties are maneuvering and dealing, what of the actual people in power – the New Democrats? Are the New Democrats just going to roll over and play dead? Will they ignore the obvious ploy that both Jean and Kenney talk of the ND’s as being a “one-term party” and position themselves to put up a fight? Or will they stick to the usual same ol’ same ol’ tactics that has buried so many New Democrats across Canada?

There are two years before a provincial election. In another year, at the very latest, we all should start to see the real power plays going on. Should be fun!

* * * * * * * * *

There is talk of bringing back the old High Prairie Bingo Association, one way or the other.

Several years ago, the association was a group of many High Prairie area clubs that all ran nightly bingos at the Elks Rodeo Hall. For various reasons, this faded away. Along the way, the Eagle’s Nest building at Enilda hosted bingos with another group of clubs. That too, faded.

The plan now is rebuild the association format, and use the Eagle’s Nest.

* * * * * * * * *

Ten more days, the end of March, and the ice fishing season comes to a close.

Already, many huts have been pulled from their locations as owners don’t want to risk having the huts freeze into the ice.

So, the number will slowly decline with the big rush to get off coming this coming weekend.

* * * * * * * * *

Is spring officially here?

Well, it actually is the first real day of spring, according to calendars. March 21 and that’s that!

As if to emphasize spring is here, we have reports of geese being sighted in the Snipe Lake area. Geese? Really?

According to Wendel Ebbett, there has been lots of honking that can only come from birds flying north. This is supposed to be two weeks or more early, according to Don Ebbett, who keeps track of the arrivals and departures.

* * * * * * * * *

It is that time of year again when many organizations are holding their annual general meetings.

On March 27, both the Grouard – Peace River Trail Net Society and the Big Meadow Community Hall Association are holding their AGMs. See page 15 for details.

Consider joining and making a contribution.

Meanwhile, the High Prairie and District Museum is holding its AGM March 23 at the museum at 6 p.m. If you have an interest in history, or the museum, again, consider joining. Just show up and let your name stand.

We know of one member who will gladly step aside to let some new blood contribute.

* * * * * * * * *

Good luck to the High Prairie Timberwolves, and High Prairie Legionnaires, in their quest for gold medals at Provincial championships this weekend.

* * * * * * * * *

Have a great week! Enjoy spring!