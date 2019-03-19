The Page – March 20, 2018

Well, we sure are red-faced!

Ten days ago, our Page columnist was busy tapping away at his keyboard. He finished off the draft of this column and sent it off to the production department. They tinkered a bit, and polished up the copy. Nobody noticed the item on Daylight Savings Time was actually a week late. In fact, not only was this not noticed, the “polishing” actually elaborated on how it was “upcoming.”

Gack!

Fortunately, by the time this newspaper hit the streets on Tuesday, Daylight Saving Time was already three days old. Still embarrassing, however!



* * * * * * *



RCMP in Slave Lake have sent out a warning about drugs.

Three weeks ago, on Feb. 27, a 26 year-old man was discovered deceased at a home in Slave Lake. On March 2, EMS were called to a scene where a 24 year-old female was in cardiac arrest. Efforts to revive her failed. In both cases opioids are believed to be a factor.

There are other cases in the Peace Country of opioids and fentanyl. Slave Lake RCMP S/Sgt. John Spaans says, “These recent cases are out of the ordinary for the community, which leads us to believe something very dangerous is in circulation.”

Our sympathy to friends and relatives to those lost.



* * * * * * *



Not on the same level of seriousness, but Alberta Health Services says there is an outbreak of STI [Sexually Transmitted Infections] in the province.

If left untreated, the diseases will have serious health effects, up to and including infertility and even death.

Numbers provided by AHS tell us there are probably about 100 males and females roaming around our local area with the sex diseases.

And that’s just the ones who got treatment. Scary, eh?



* * * * * * *



Check out Peter Block of Slave Lake at highprairie.com. Block is a keen jogger and is training up for the Canadian Death Race in Grande Cache this summer.

The Death Race is a great idea. This is the kind of thing, summer and winter, we need more of around these parts. We don’t even have winter sled races on Lesser Slave. There’s enough sleds and quads around here to have a fine old time at it.

Of course, it takes organizers and volunteers. Call your neighbour and tell him to get ‘er done.



* * * * * * *



Dwayne Thunder stopped by the office Friday for a chat. Thunder and his volunteers, of course, bring the Treaty 8 First Nations Cup to High Prairie each spring.

This year’s tournament is March 28-31 at the town’s two arenas. Thunder tells us the tournament field of 36 teams is already full: six women’s teams, 20 men’s teams and 20 legends teams.

Can you believe it is already the 17th annual tournament?

Each team is guaranteed three games. Expect teams from Whitefish, Peerless Lake – Trout Lake, Driftpile, Sturgeon Lake, Bigstone, Loon River, Sucker Creek and Garden River. Admission is to be announced.

The tournament is a big economic boost for many businesses in town including convenience stores, restaurants and hotels.

“I just want to tell the town to come and enjoy the big weekend,” says Thunder.

We share that sentiment and extend a big welcome to all teams and fans.



* * * * * * *



Here it is mid-March and it is still 32 days until Easter!

Just one of those years it comes late.

Have a great week!