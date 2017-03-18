The Page – March 15, 2017

The Montreal Canadiens’ alumni game will certainly be remembered by many people for a long time.

Thumbs Up to Marigold Enterprises for bringing such a good show to town.

And how about all those Habs’ sweaters? It just goes to show there are truly only two types of hockey fans: those who cheer for the Habs, and those who wish they do!

Those who missed the Zabava March 11 not only missed a great dinner but an outstanding performance from our local High Prairie Zirka dancers.

We will be publishing photos next week.

We thank the Ukrainian Cultural Society and master of ceremonies Michael Strebchuk for the kind words afforded to us.

Before Zabava, we were at the Joussard Community Association’s Ice Fishing Tournament. Hard to believe it is 24 years and counting!

Nice words were said about Marge Comeau, who had a dream 24 years ago that an ice fishing tournament at Joussard could be a huge success. She went to work and for years, until her untimely passing on Feb. 23, 2005, organized the event.

It was her dream the tournament would last at least 25 years. Thanks to people like Jeanette Willier and Clair Fortier, plans are already underway for next year’s tournament March 10, 2018.

The value of volunteers and the good work they do cannot be understated. Well done!

Speaking of volunteering, hockey fans – and others – can consider helping the High Prairie Minor Hockey Association at the Midget B Female Provincials March 23-26.

You can help by scorekeeping, running the clock, announcing, or working in the penalty box as an off-ice official.

The event is being hosted by the High Prairie Timberwolves and High Prairie Minor Hockey.

To volunteer, please E-mail Bob at buchan7476@live.ca

If you have some time, consider helping.

Maybe we can make it back-to-back titles after the bantams won it all last season.

We present our mill rate comparison this week on page 4. The numbers give one an idea how High Prairie stacks up against other communities its size in Alberta.

Nay-sayers can be critical and that’s OK. There is no perfect way to compare mil rates; however, what cannot be argued is the trend. High Prairie is trending in the right direction.

For more, please read the editorial on page 6.

Here’s note from the High Prairie Municipal Library manager Tracy Roberts, who received an e-mail from the Public Library Services Branch.

“Our library has been nominated for the Minister’s Award for Excellence in Library Service. Because this automatically makes us eligible for the YOU Libraries Award as well, I am sending this e-mail to you all to help spread the word so that when voting opens the people in our community can vote for us.”

The library’s afterschool program, which runs Monday-Friday, is what the library is being recognized for.

“We are quite proud to continue offering such a well-received program in our community,” says Roberts.

Voting opens at 8:30 a.m. March 27.

For more details, please call the library at [780] 523-3838.

Have a great week, everyone!