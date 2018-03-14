The Page – March 14, 2018

When we saw a story on the CBC website about the Worst Place Name In Canada our mind turned immediately to Slave Lake.

Years ago, one of Slave Lake’s lesser lights took upon himself to start a campaign to change the name of that illustrious town. He said it conjured up images of slave camps, struggling workers hacking roads out of black fly infested bush, and all the bad things that go along with the history plantation owners and their forced labour in southern American states.

Of course, this gentleman was somewhat uninformed. He wasn’t quite laughed out of town, but it was close.

For those who don’t know, both Great Slave Lake and Lesser Slave Lake, and local rivers, and the Town of Slave Lake, are named after the Slavey Indians who have lived in this entire territorial and provincial area since about 3,000 BC.

Slave Lake town was in fact, called Sawridge, until around 1915 or so. And it had a different name even before that. Actually, we kind of like Sawridge. But what’s so bad about Slave Lake?

Except maybe for CBC. But as it turned out, CBC was talking about the Northwest Territories. Oh, well!



* * * * * * * * *



Singing…

“She was a fast machine, she kept her motor clean. She was the best damn woman, that I’ve ever seen…” and so it goes for AC/DC.

You can hear Shook Me All Night Long and much more at the AC/DC tribute this weekend at the Elks Rodeo Hall.

Proceeds of the event go to the High Prairie and District Food Bank.

Food bank director Kim Dumont says ticket sales have been disappointing so far, and really hopes things pick up.

“People I know often say we should have lots more things like this coming to town. We can, if people show their support. Coming at the last minute is nice, but it sure is stressful on organizers. So please, buy the advance tickets, and help us out, right now,” she says.



* * * * * * * * *



The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce has plans to start a “welcome basket” type of thing for newcomers to the area.

This will be modelled after the Welcome Wagon, which delivers discount coupons, local information, goodies and swag and in general, tries to create a good impression of the community to newcomers.

The chamber committee so far is Barry Sharkawi and Jeff Burgar. If you would like to volunteer to help out, contact them through the chamber contact form online at hpchamber.net, or call either of them. You don’t have to be a member of the chamber to get involved.



* * * * * * * * *



We like to say the first days of spring are when the Edmonton Sportsman’s Show happens.

We always say this because it just seemed warm weather always happened about the same weekend as the show. Truth be told, we have gone into the show at noon wearing a T-shirt in sunny warm weather, and come out at closing time to find a sub-zero howling blizzard happening.

Interestingly, that was back when the show was held on about the March 5 weekend. Several years ago, the show was rescheduled to what would be the March 10 weekend. And now, this year, it happens on the March 17 weekend.

And guess what? Instead of warm weather still happening at the beginning of March, it didn’t start until this week! Something fishy is going on here. Anyway, it should be a big show.

And something to think about: It’s six weeks since Groundhog Day. And our local fellows and gals did not see their shadows. And now it looks like winter is over.

Hmmmm!



* * * * * * * * *



Have a great week!