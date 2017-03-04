The Page – March 1, 2017

Coming up this Friday is the Byron Konelsky Memorial Hockey Game at the High Prairie Sports Palace. The Montreal Canadiens Alumni will be playing a cadre of local stars. Proceeds of the event will be going to Marigold Enterprises in High Prairie, which does a great job of helping people in the community.

Tickets are only $20. VIP tickets give the holder a chance to meet the players and get a couple of souvenir items signed.

* * * * * * *

Since The Page household has only one TV, your writer was forced to spend all of Sunday evening trying to avoid listening to the Oscars. No luck.

Host Jimmie Kimmel did an outstanding job as MC, which you probably have already heard by now if you pay attention to entertainment news. If not, well, let us assure you, he did a good job!

Best part of the evening was seeing Canadian actor Michael J. Fox with Seth Rogen, and a DeLorean. Michael is living with Parkinson’s Disease, and it was good to see him coping well.

* * * * * * *

The wife comes in the door and says to her husband, “We won the lottery. What do you want to do with your half?”

Husband says, “Just give me my share. You can have everything here. I’m leaving you.”

Wife says, “Fair enough. It’s twenty bucks. Here’s your ten. See you.”

* * * * * * *

There’s one thing about the weather – don’t expect much from the forecasts and you will never be disappointed.

So, even though there were so many predictions we would never see -10C daytime high temperatures or colder until winter late this year, the forecast now is this week will be that cold! But that’s it. Just one day. Really!

* * * * * * *

Here is a message from Karen Benoit from the High Prairie Minor Hockey Association:

Subject: HPMHA calling out for volunteers!

The High Prairie Timberwolves and High Prairie Minor Hockey are hosting the Midget B Female Provincials March 23-26 and are looking for volunteers to help scorekeep, run clock, announce, work penalty boxes, during the tournament.

To volunteer, please E-mail Bob at buchan7476@live.ca

If you have some time, consider helping.

Maybe we can make it back-to-back titles after the peewees won it all last season.