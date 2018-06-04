The Page – June 6, 2018

Well, this is amusing!

Professional American poker player, and seen on TV poker shows often, Scotty Nguyen [pronounced ‘Nwin’], has made a deal with a marijuana company.

Friday Night Inc. says it has signed a one-year deal with Nguyen to help promote its Canna Hemp branded products. The products will have his name on them.

Says Friday Night, they will be selling two cannabidiol-infused products “created with a special blend of terpenes selected for their acute mental concentration properties,” whatever all that means. So in other words, is this saying, “smoke our pot and you will be a better poker player?”

Somehow, it seems to make more sense to hire chef Gordon Ramsay to promote the brand. As in, “Use our products and all your meals will taste just like Ramsay cooked them himself!”

You know, to take advantage of the fabled munchies.

Maybe that idea is already in the works.



* * * * * * * * *



You ever notice, in your clubs and groups and even your local governments, how good ideas get ignored because a few “somebodies” don’t like the person presenting the idea?

Kinda sad, isn’t it? Especially when the ideas are going to benefit not just the group, but the entire community and region.

Have no fear. It’s pretty well the same everywhere in places that aren’t growing. Hmmm! Maybe there’s a connection?

Newcomers bring new ideas. Local people shut the ideas down because of their ‘vast experience that it was all tried before’ or simply ‘just because’.

But the new people go ahead anyway. Some ideas flop. Other ideas take off and soar. The region grows. Which brings more people with more new ideas and the energy to make the ideas work. Some ideas flop, other ideas take off and soar. And the cycle continues.

Isn’t that a lot better than whining there are too many “that kind of restaurant” or “that kind of store”?

Yes, we think, much better.



* * * * * * * * *



Our impression is that days are longer and nights are shorter.

Really, you say? But, that happens every year!

Well, we’re just saying, we don’t remember days this long and nights this short from even a few years ago. Maybe there is something wrong in the heavens? Just saying!

Meanwhile, the longest day, presumed to be June 21 but that actually varies from year to year, is less than three weeks away. And then, the countdown to Dec. 21, the shortest day of the year, starts.

Gee, we can hardly wait!



* * * * * * * * *



Next Monday, June 11, the United Conservative Party will hold its nomination meeting for their provincial government candidate. The candidate will very likely go up against the present MLA, Danielle Larivee, unless something dramatic happens.

Larivee is, of course, a member of the New Democrat Party. UCP is the joining together of the old Progressive Conservative and Wild Rose Parties. The next provincial election is next year.

Usually, nomination meetings happen in Kinuso, which used to be pretty well the centre of Lesser Slave Lake. This time around, the UCP argues they want the geographic centre of the constituency, not the population centre. This means, according to the UCP leaders, under the way the new boundaries for Lesser Slave Lake are drawn up, the meeting is best held in Slave Lake.

Maybe we just read the map wrong, but under that reasoning, the centre is way closer to a point halfway between Red Earth and Wabasca, maybe 40 km or so south of Peerless Lake, than anywhere around Slave Lake.

But population and geographic combined? OK. Still probably north someplace, but close enough to Slave Lake.

Just kind of makes High Prairie feel left out.



* * * * * * * * *



Have a great week, everyone!