The Page – June 28, 2017

Our sincere apologies to all those folks who stayed up late Wednesday evening last week observing the longest day of the year.

We are sorry to report, Tuesday was the longest day!

That, even though it was June 20, and not June 21, that we usually call the summer solstice. In regular words, it means longest day, shortest night, etc., etc.

According to CTV Edmonton weather forecaster Josh Classen, Tuesday was actually longer than Wednesday by about five seconds. A tiny difference to be sure, but very important to people who keep track of these things.

It actually is quite common that longest day, summer solstice, vernal equinox – all those days that are supposed to fall on certain days, actually miss the calendar by one or even more days. Something to do with the way our planet wobbles, how we keep time, how many birds are in the chickanut tree, how many moose were roped last year, that sort of thing.

Anyway, that was all a week ago. It’s enough to say, now you know the story.

And of course, now we are counting down to the shortest day of the year. Enjoy summer while you can.

It’s barely the official first day of summer and Alberta Health Services have sent out a warning about blue-green algae. This is at Lake Isle, about 80 km west of Edmonton.

With long range forecasts predicting a hotter and drier summer than usual for our own region, it is possible we might see so-called algae blooms later this summer on our own local lakes. This is something we haven’t seen at all, or in huge abundance, for several years.

Happy Birthday, Canada! 150 Years Strong!

Take in some or all of the events planned. Enjoy yourselves and be safe.