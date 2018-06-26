The Page – June 27, 2018



Weather comes and goes. Every hour in fact. Today, what used to be called global warming is now called climate change.

We’re told the name change came about because too many people were complaining. They said some years, it actually gets colder instead of warmer. So even though average temperatures are indeed rising, this befuddled people when they looked at snow and said, “Hey. Where is the ‘warming?’”

So, we now have climate change. This is supposed to be a fixit so the global warming promoters can keep badgering all of us, especially people who ask too many questions when they don’t like the propaganda.

Actually, many people don’t argue too much about [whatever you want to call it] climate change. They agree something is happening. Yes, it sure looks like warming. What they don’t like is the idea it’s all man’s fault.

These days, some scientists are now saying all the computer climate models are doing a crappy job predicting the effects of the dreaded carbon dioxide emissions. These scientists are saying first, there is way more C02 going into the air than was considered in all models. So, a model that did a run five years ago, might have used a certain amount of CO2 in its worst case scenario. And lo and behold, the model predicted average temperature today should be five degrees higher than five years ago.

Keep in mind, this is worse case. And also, many models predicted about the same thing.

One big problem is, the CO2 in air today is double what was used in the worst case scenario. Double! And even with that, temperature increases are far less than what the models predicted!

Yes, it’s getting warmer. But nowhere near as fast and as bad as what so many “experts” predicted.



* * * * * * *



Hopefully, the New Democrats are keeping an eye on this.

Albertans don’t like the carbon tax. With an election coming next year, if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waffles a bit on the TransMountain pipeline, the NDP might yank it.

Or, they now have more ammunition to kill the tax with these new thoughts on C02 and warming.

The problem for the whole party is, are they going to try to run good government in Alberta? Or are they going to be held up by extremists in their own party who say, “Damn the torpedoes. Full steam ahead”?

Reality has a bad habit of getting in the way of our most cherished beliefs, does it not?



* * * * * * *



On the same topic, there’s quite a dust storm brewing. According to reports, the dust storm is one of the biggest ever seen, if not the biggest. One report says it matches one seen in 2007.

Proof of more climate change? Maybe.

Only problem, the dust storm is on Mars. Yes, last week as it was growing, it was believed it would cover most of the planet by this week. Hmmmm!



* * * * * * *



The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting is on Wednesday, June 27, at noon in the High Prairie town council chambers.

If you are going, e-mail office@hpchamber.net so lunch can be planned. There will be elections of the executive.

Everybody welcome.



* * * * * * *



Bears and cougars close to human communities are being reported right across Alberta.

This being camping and barbecue season, folks are warned not to leave food waste out at night.



* * * * * * *



Any plans for Canada Day this coming Sunday? Check for a story in this newspaper about events.

Also, click on the “Calendar Of Events” on our website for any club or group happenings.

You can add your own too. Free!



* * * * * * *



You heard the story about Facebook wanting to collect your naked photos so they could protect your privacy?

This is real news friends. Can’t make this up!

We sent a couple photos in, just in case some clown like Peter Fonda [unhinged last week over his Twitter attacks on American First Lady Melania Trump and her son Barron] gets hold of them. One can never be too careful with this stuff you know.

Facebook sent our pics back. They said the photos were so ugly, they would probably break the Internet before any embarrassment happened if they were posted. Ouch!



* * * * * * *



Have a great week and enjoy Canada Day!