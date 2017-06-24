The Page – June 21, 2017

This is about the time of year when the dreaded tent caterpillars are usually chomping merrily away on local trees. And in fact, they are, from British Columbia to the Maritimes.

Our western Lesser Slave Lake region hasn’t seen much in the way of the caterpillar outbreak that was common last year and the year before. Tent caterpillars run in 8-10-year cycles for their peaks. Nobody really knows why. Some people say it has to do with a tiny pest that lays eggs inside the caterpillars and kills them off. Others argue it has to do with warm, dry weather, which this year there was not much of so far.

In fact, most locals will remember the usual mid-May to June rush to get just one more fan from local stores. It seemed that every room in the house had to have at least one fan, and sometimes even two or three were not enough.

This year? Pfffft! So, maybe there is indeed a connection between the “hot and dry” and the caterpillars.

Anyway, it looks like not much of a year for most of our region, which might be good news for that cycle.

We got quite a few years left before the next attack.

* * * * * * * * *

Pull your headbands, psychedelic nostalgia, bell bottom pants and pop tunes from the 1960s out of storage. This week is North Country Fair time again at the Driftpile Valley.

Well, OK! So maybe you just go for the folk bands and relaxation, and not so much for the nostalgia of the love generation that oldtimers around these parts affectionately call “Hippie Days”.

It’s all in celebration of the longest day, and the shortest night, of the year, June 21. Of course, since that day falls on Wednesday, the celebrations will have to carry on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Check online for tickets at lslncca.ca and the latest on the huge number of performers at the fair, plus all the fair information you might need. To get the most of the NCF experience, take a weekend pass and camping gear.

All too often the fair is inundated with rain in the June monsoon season, but that still doesn’t stop the music or the fun. The past few years have been very kind to the fair with lots of sunshine and mild weather. The forecast is mixed with both sun and rain. Prepare for the worst, with boots and rain gear, but hope for the best. Then, no matter what, you won’t be disappointed.

* * * * * * * * *

It’s just 10 days or so to all the celebrations for Canada’s 150th birthday.

We are hoping the “Fathers” and “Mothers” of Confederation from back in 1867, if they happened to show up today, would be happy to say, “Gosh, we sure like what you’ve done with the place.”

That would be nice, wouldn’t it?

In the meantime, there is a growing list of things to do this coming July 1. Check the local ads and posters. Buy a dozen or so Canada flags. If nothing else, put them up and let them fly!

* * * * * * * * *

Please do not litter!

* * * * * * * * *

Have a great week!