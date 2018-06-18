The Page – June 20, 2018



It’s a couple of years since June weather in our area honoured its nickname “The Monsoon Season.”

But last week, it more than made up for it. For a few days, anyway!

Along with oceans of rain that washed out culverts, ran across roads and threatened floods, there were high winds tossing branches and felling trees across a wide area of northern Alberta.

The South Peace News newspaper delivery truck couldn’t deliver the Slave Lake Lakeside Leader it was carrying to Slave Lake in the wee hours June 12. Mooney Creek, just to the west of Slave Lake, had washed out the bridge. So, early Tuesday morning, staff huddled, deciding what to do to get the newspapers to Slave Lake.

There are two routes. The first, through Swan Hills, Barrhead, Westlock and north to Slave Lake. The second, north through Grouard on Highway 750 to the junction with Highway 88 near Atikameg, then east and south down to Slave Lake. It was decided that would be the plan because it is much shorter.

This was decided before it was learned the Driftpile River bridge might be blocked!

Then word came Highway 2 was open at Mooney Creek to one lane of traffic. Which was fortunate, because it turned out about 16 km north of Slave Lake, a culvert had washed out and Highway 88 was entirely closed.

That was one bullet dodged! Another bullet was, cell phone coverage in the north lakes area is so erratic, the delivery would probably end up getting almost to Slave Lake before the news reached them to turn around.

And Driftpile did open to one lane.

Whew! The Monsoon Season returns!



* * * * * * *



We were in a line at a local convenience store later the same morning. One person says to her friend, “Guess I won’t be shopping in Slave Lake this week with the road closed.”

Which brings to mind the saying, “It’s an ill wind that does not blow somebody, somewhere, some good.”



* * * * * * *



“If you have thoughts over complaining about the weather, just be thankful Ottawa isn’t running it.” – Richard Needham



* * * * * * *



Here’s crossing fingers the rain was a blowout clearing the air for the North Country Fair this coming weekend.

Our long range forecast says Thursday will be a scorcher, Friday some thunderstorms and 40 per cent chance of rain, 83 per cent chance on Saturday, and nothing but sunshine on Sunday.

Basically a really nice weekend for what the locals call “Hippy Days.” You can, too!



* * * * * * *



Were the kiddies good to you on Father’s Day?

Businesses everywhere like to promote Father’s Day, and Mother’s Day, and Grandfolk’s Day, and all kinds of other special days. Half the reason is they want you to join in on the happenings and spend a few dollars.

Heck, that’s what business is all about. If you don’t like it, consider moving back to your cave! Turn off the running water. Build an outhouse. Cook over an open fire when it’s -30C.

Advertising keeps you informed. Advertising also suggests new things you never knew you might need. As in, are you still using a rock instead of a hammer? Have you heard about this thing called “education?”

Another half of business advertising is to remind you that day in and day out, a store or restaurant or golf course or swimming pool is a good place to spend money just about any time of the year. Yet, another half of the reasons is to remind you that when birthdays, other special events, or just when plain old shop [eat, spend time, etc.] here times come around, come to us because we are a nice place that wants your business.

You can’t take it with you, no matter what you think!



* * * * * * *



That on-again off-again High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce annual general meeting? On again! June 27. Around noon. High Prairie town council chambers.

Everybody is welcome. See our website for actual time.



* * * * * * *



You might be counting down to the longest day of the year on June 21. But really, all our days are much the same this week.

The sun rises about 5:01 a.m. The sun sets about 10:28 or 10:27 p.m. Give or take a minute here and there, or a few seconds, and it all is very similar. When you start adding in an hour on both sides for twilight or such, and you end up with days about 19 1/2 hours long.

Sure kicks the butt out of days maybe only eight hours long in the middle of winter, eh?



* * * * * * *



Remember the Big Lakes County barbecue June 21!



* * * * * * *



Have a great week!