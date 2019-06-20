The Page – June 19, 2019

Photos were posted on social media last week of the Town of High Prairie’s Civic Park Playground and on the street by the tennis court.

“It’s a lawsuit waiting to happen,” was one comment made to The Page.

Town CAO Brian Martinson says such matters will be dealt with if they are made aware. Instead of rushing to post the photos on social media, he asked that you phone the staff member on call at [780] 523-7620.

To paraphrase Mr. Martinson, “That’s why we have a person on call evenings and weekends. Give them a call and they will fix it.”

It’s nice to have extra sets of eyes in town watching for this stuff. It would be nicer to let the town know. Please give them a call and do everybody a favour!



* * * * * * *



There’s more local news on that $15 per hour minimum wage the New Democrats brought in.

One business person says many of their senior staff making more than the average wages were due for wage increases.

But, with the steady increases in the minimum wage, the business couldn’t afford to give both new staff together with experienced staff wage increases. So the experienced people suffered. No choice.

It’s part of that “unintended consequences” that usually happen when people do things that are well-meaning. Bad things seem to come along with good things all the time.



* * * * * * *



The huge North Country Fair coming this weekend. Depending on last year’s weather [bad weather tends to keep people away the next year] and this year’s forecasts [as we write this, the forecast is for 20 degrees and sunny] there should be about 5,000 people showing up. Great!

Check online or posters or ads for details of the folk music festival. It takes place over three days in the Driftpile Valley south of Drifpile First Nations. The site lies alongside the Drifpile River. It takes up a huge area that allows for overnight or weekend camping.

Plus, because there are usually so many impromptu jam sessions and entertainers all happening at the same time, the space keeps each from interfering with the next one.

This isn’t the first year for marijuana at the fair. Pot has been around there for decades, through illegal years and decriminalized, whatever that means.

But this is the first year for recreational marijuana legalized in Canada.

Will it make any difference? Judging from all the other “smoke-ins” and events across Canada the past few years, probably not.

But everybody enjoy yourselves, and of course, be safe.



* * * * * * *



One of our Page travellers says business in southern Alberta is feeling the same pinch, [or rock ‘em, sock ‘em punches if you want to be more honest] that we in the north are also feeling.

The whole schmozzle caused by pipelines being full, not enough refinery capacity in Alberta, pile after pile of government regulation caused by the Trudeau Liberals are all reducing the interest in investment in the oilpatch in Western Canada.

That means of course, anybody connected to oil or gas is pretty well not having a good year. Interestingly, our traveller says new home construction in the south around Calgary and other communities is going strong. That’s really strange.



* * * * * * *



The Rona store in High Prairie has a new owner!

No word yet on who that might be, or what the plans are for the building.

The building is beside the TD Bank in downtown High Prairie. It’s been empty since the local Rona, the building and hardware supply, became Vonr, and then sadly closed.

In other business news, The Promo Store has re-opened in its new location across from the Royal Bank in High Prairie.



* * * * * * *



Have a great week!

