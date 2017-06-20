The Page – June 14, 2017

What do Lorne Cardinal, Roseanne Supernault and Linsay Willier all have in common?

Well, they are on the list to be a possible speaker for the High Prairie Area Chamber of Commerce banquet coming later this year. The banquet is held at the same time as Small Business Week is celebrated in Alberta in mid- to late October.

There are several other possibilities the chamber is contacting for availability and cost, and how ‘gala’ the chamber wants to go, before a decision is made.

And in case you didn’t know, Cardinal and Supernault are actors originally from our region. Cardinal appears on the series Corner Gas and Supernault appears on Blackstone. Willier appeared on the reality show, Canada’s Next Top Model.

* * * * * * * * *

According to local scuttlebutt, Northern Lakes College is close to making a final decision on plans for a new High Prairie campus.

Last year, the college announced they had the go-ahead from the provincial government for a $21 million or so project. Since that time, there was talk between both the public and separate school divisions, and NLC, on building an integrated facility.

Possible sites to be talked about were the existing High Prairie Elementary School site, and the old hospital site. NLC also has the option of building on their existing site on the east side of High Prairie across from UFA Bulk and beside Highway 2 through town.

Both the elementary school and hospital sites have room for future expansion, a distinct possibility given the 40-50-year time lines of government buildings. The present site has little room.

The Government of Alberta owns the old hospital site. Efforts have been made to reclaim the site by the Town of High Prairie, since it was originally donated by local people so a new hospital could be built.

However, the government is saying it wants maybe $19 or 20 million for the property. It isn’t clear if this includes a possible $8 million for the estimated demolition costs, and anything for remediation, since an old creek went through the site where the old hospital parking lot is now, and maybe that area will be restored.

Given these things and getting everybody together, anything that makes too much sense will probably fall by the wayside. But as the saying goes, “Hope springs eternal in the human breast.”

* * * * * * * * *

Do you ever wonder where all those jet airplanes flying overhead are coming from and going to? Some people say they all come from Grande Prairie. Others say Anchorage, Alaska. Still others say Peace River.

As it happens, they come from just about everywhere, and are heading just about everyplace else.

Here is a typical snapshot of flights happening about noon on this Sunday just past flying over High Prairie and Lesser Slave Lake.

* Lufthansa Frankfurt to Los Angeles Airbus 380.

* Lufthansa Franfurt to San Francisco Airbus 380.

* Lufthansa Frankfurt to Seattle Airbus 380.

* Air Canada London to Vancouver Boeing 777.

* Alaska Air Anchorage to Chicago Boeing 737.

* Delta Amsterdam to Seattle Airbus 330.

* Air France Paris to Vancouver Boeing 777.

Also on the list was a jet flying from Hong Kong to Chicago, and another one flying from Anchorage to New York.

And where does this very interesting, but totally useless to us groundhogs information come from? You can get an app for your phone, or just dial up flightradar24.com on your computer for real time information.

* * * * * * * * *

A wife, being the romantic type, sent her husband a text:

“If you are sleeping, send me your dreams. If you are laughing, send me your smile. If you are eating, send me a bite. If you are drinking, send me a sip. If you are crying, send me your tears. I love you!”

The hubby, typically non-romantic, replied: “I am on the toilet. Please advise!”

* * * * * * * * *

Have a great week!