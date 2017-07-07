The Page – July 5, 2017

Among the talk over joining the Alberta Progressive Conservatives and Wild Rose parties, is what would be a good name for the merged party?

Suggestions include: Wild Progressives, Wilder Conservatives, Conservatively Rosey, and our personal favourite, Rosey Progressives.

Not a whole bunch of happy choices there, is there? Looks like some brainstorming will have to happen.

Progressively Wilder, anyone? Wildest Conservatives?

* * * * * * *

Of course, Canada Day decorations are everywhere, including the Joussard home of Paul and Susanne Boulanger who had their place pictured last week.

Since that time, the couple have added even more Canada flags. Check a photo, in colour this time and updated, of the delightful homestead at our Website, southpeacenews.com. Wow!

* * * * * * *

Welcome to summer, everyone!

Officially of course, summer started on June 21. And it will go all the way to Sept. 21 when fall is supposed to officially start.

In our parts of the world, we start talking summer around May 5 or so, and fall about Oct. 15. As long as we are talking about it, it’s happening. That’s our theory, anyway.

Meanwhile, the rest of the world, as the saying goes, Canada is 10 months of winter and two months of bad skating. These days, not so much bad skating as just a bit too shallow for water skiing.

* * * * * * *

There was a great TV report last week on a lady lacrosse team having great success. In fact, they are the first ladies lacrosse team to compete in the North American Indigenous Games.

The story is not clear where the team is from. But the news clip from CBC shows the team practicing at the indoor centre at Six Nations of Grand River, the largest First Nations group in Canada. Six Nations is a two-hour drive from their home.

There are two types, field lacrosse and box lacrosse. Box lacrosse is the indoor version of the game. It is played on the same size of surface as a hockey rink. The teams are smaller, with five players and a goalie each.

From Wikipedia, we learn, “Lacrosse is a traditional indigenous people’s game. Lacrosse for centuries was seen as a key element of cultural identity and spiritual healing to native Americans. In the 1930s 6 vs 6 indoor lacrosse came to be played in the summer in unused hockey rinks.”

View the seven-minute news clip by searching for “CBC Women’s lacrosse debuts at Indigenous Games.”

Also, consider that lacrosse is Canada’s national sport. Sadly, over the years many amateur lacrosse leagues have come and gone. As have pro teams. In past years, many lacrosse teams were supported by National Hockey League teams. All in all, the sport has an interesting history.

We bring this to your attention because the TV show brought to mind High Prairie town councillor [and chair of the Rec Board] Arlen Quartly’s campaign thoughts on finding something to do with the second ice surface at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre in High Prairie.

Shut it down. Indoor soccer. Indoor driving range. Badminton, etc., etc., etc., and indoor lacrosse.

Alas, we haven’t heard much lately on the topic.

Meanwhile, as one observer said, “It’s really hard to find much to do in summer with both ice surfaces. People want to be outside.”

But winter? Well, that’s another story.

* * * * * * *

Shifting gears a bit, it has to be said the Sports Palace and GBRC are probably the cleanest they have been in years.

Hopefully, no offense to previous management, but present head Rick Dumont deserves a Tip of The Page Hat for the great job he and his staff are doing keeping the facilities sparkling. Well done!

* * * * * * *

Rodeo is less than a month away.

* * * * * * *

Have a great week, everyone!