The Page – July 19, 2017

Generation X. Millenials. Baby Boomers.

Those are all names associated with when a person was born. But what about the word “teenager” or “geezer”? These are words that describe how old a person is.

So, of course, one day you are a teenager. Then you age and become middle aged. Then you age some more and become what? Retired? Retire-ee? What if you are 68 or 69 or even older, drawing the old age pension, but still happily chugging along, working three to five days a week? Do the words “senior citizen” or “elder” sum it all up?

An article in The Economist magazine asks a few of these questions. It dropped some suggestions for names for the oldtimers. Geriactives [as in you is old, but still active.]

Nyppies [as in Not Yet Past It.]

Sunsetters. Night- cappers. All of which the writer didn’t care for. But he or she did like Owls. For Older. Working Less. Still earning.

Interestingly, the article says the word teenager was not put into use until the 1940s, and also points out that contrary to the opinion of many, old age for many is not riddled with sore knees, naps, illness of every type, and a desire to while away the days in a rocking chair.

The article says, “Before 1800 no country in the world had an average life expectancy at birth beyond age 40. Today there is not a country that does not.”

This despite famine around the world, poverty, war and so many of the disasters we read and hear about every day.

“Longevity is one of humanity’s greatest accomplishments,” it says.

Also made is the statement that for most people, the years left in life will be healthy. Old people want to work, but with more flexibility.

And of course, spend money. Oops. There goes the inheritance!

* * * * * * * * *

Now is as good a time as any to start thinking about floats and entries for the High Prairie Elks Rodeo Parade.

Not even two weeks to go if you haven’t already started.

Cowboy up!

* * * * * * * * *

And speaking of rodeo and cowboys, taking advantage of the new Alberta liquor laws regarding patios, Smitty’s/ Brandy McCoys in High Prairie built an outdoor patio last week decorated in rodeo theme.

The liquor rules were changed to allow patios serving drinks to no longer have to have a whole rigmarole of requirements, including special entrances and a minimum three-foot high glass wall all around the outdoor patio.

Now, all that one needs is a couple of bricks or something to mark out “the space”. The rule changes were made to accommodate sidewalk cafes in Edmonton and Calgary, like along Whyte Avenue, that found the old rules too tough.

Smitty’s owner Greg Radstaak says the patio is temporary, but if it works out it might become a permanent fixture.

* * * * * * * * *

Nobody likes to be reminded of the big Slave Lake fire five years ago, or the even bigger Fort McMurray fire last year, but Williams Lake, B.C., and surrounding area, were under an evacuation order last week.

Wildfires throughout B.C. are coming under control, but as of this writing, 20 per cent were still in the “out of control” category.

Williams Lake is home to 12,000 people, with another 12,000 in the rural area around the city.