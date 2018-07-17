The Page – July 18, 2018



As Queen Latifah says in the movies, “Get ready for a whole lot of stupid coming your way.”

Are those nice people hanging themselves from the bridge in Vancouver still there? Did they have this all figured out they wouldn’t be there for more than a week or so. As in, it won’t be long before the authorities will have moved in a rounded them all up for mischief.

The “hangers” have a “support crew” up on the bridge. These are people sending down pizza and protein shakes and water and whatever else is keeping them alive. Then they probably haul up the potty stuff generated.

Oh, well! This was a great time for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Ottawa thinkers to show everybody they mean business. Haul them up and put them in jail! Otherwise, pipeline protests will for sure be a “whole lot of stupid coming your way.”



This newspaper is collecting photos for next year’s Tourist Guide.

The guide will be in print, and online, probably in January 2019 if everything goes according to plan.

If you are a campground operator or have local attractions, things like the Spruce Point Park Rodeo, any golf courses, EC Bar Ranch, Smoky Ski Hill, races and rallies planned, bed and breakfasts, anywhere from Valleyview to Peace River to Slave Lake, be sure to be taking pictures of your happenings and facility.

We need your help to make a big splash and tell everybody about our wonderful region.



Charles Krauth- ammer died a few weeks ago, from cancer, age 68.

Charles was not a local person. He was for many years a conservative writer and commentator. He started as a liberal, but over the years leaned more and more to the right, while avoiding the extremes of either political side.

Krauthammer went on to become a political writer. He earned a Pulitzer Prize for his column in The Washington Post newspaper. In 2006, he was named by The Financial Times newspaper as “the most influential commentator in America.” He has many more awards, was an advisor to several presidents, and had a column syndicated in more than 400 newspapers around the world.

We mention this because of one of our favourite Charles Quotes: “You betray your whole life if you don’t say what you think and you don’t say it honestly and bluntly.”



There are about three UFO sightings per day across Canada!

Ufology Research says about eight per cent of the sightings cannot be explained, says a CBC news report. Quebec has almost half of those reports. For cities, Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver and Edmonton top the list.

Over the years, our own Lesser Slave Lake area has had its share of reports. These include UFOs at Canyon Creek, sightings of a lake monster in Lesser Slave, sort of like Ogopogo in Lake Okanagan.

There is also the UFO sighting at Kinuso from 2011. It still holds up well. You can check it out yourself at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6yor0BNm7mo. Or, if you don’t feel like typing, visit our Quirk News at southpeacenews.com. Click on the “Profanity Rated – Another UFO Sighting” link. The end is still funny as heck.



If you like nothing better than staring at stars, you probably already noticed a red dot in the southeast. That dot is the planet Mars, reaching about the closest it will be until October of 2020.

Southeast, about a third of the way up the sky, from horizon to overhead, around midnight. Brightest is July 27-30.



It’s been said a secret of happiness is always to have some work left over at the end of the day.

Gosh, we’re so happy we are delirious! How about you?



Have a great week, everyone!