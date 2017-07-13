The Page – July 12, 2017

The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce hopes to have local celebrity Linsay Willier and out-of-towner Chief Clarence Louie as guest speakers at the Chamber’s Small Business gala in late October.

Willier, who originally hails from Sucker Creek, is best known for her modeling and acting career, but is also a motivational speaker.

Chief Louie of Osoyoos, B.C., is best known for taking his local band from poverty to one of the most successful enterprises in Canada.

Hopefully, both will be on the agenda.

* * * * * * *

There are lots of jobs being posted on the Tolko Website for work at the High Prairie mill. It also looks like new ones are going up all the time.

Heavy duty mechanics, inventory clerks, power engineers and lab technicians are just a few of the opportunities already in the company search. There will be many more as Tolko looks to fill 175 or so positions.

Check it out at www.tolko.com under “Work with us.”

* * * * * * *

Well, here is one of those bureaucratic fumblebobs that makes Canada such a great country.

As reported last week, our Big Lakes County council is talking about a request to allow golf carts in Joussard to be driven around the hamlet. What’s not to like about the idea?

As was said by the requester, lots of people prefer golf carts to quads or side-by-sides. They are quieter, and as car and ATVs go, usually nicer to ride. Plus, often cheaper to buy!

Unfortunately, the whole situation with ATVs is not easy to find. The Alberta “Off-Highway Vehicle Regulation” alone is 28 pages long. It says you need a headlight and a taillight, and tell you what it has to be like. It talks about helmets, and registrations. It talks about towing things.

But can you drive on a street? That is probably under the Alberta Highway Traffic Act.

Meanwhile, lots of places in America allow golf carts on all their roads and streets. Some “retirement villages” even have designated lanes for golf carts.

On the other hand, ATVs are banned.

As places like Joussard and Faust continue to grow as huge tourist attractions, it seems local government and people would want to make their communities as welcoming as possible. In Joussard especially, when Peace River Avenue on the east side of Joussard is paved, there will be more interest than ever in allowing carts.

* * * * * * *

Here are a couple of photo ideas!

Right about now, local canola fields are coming into full bloom. They make for some great photos of our beautiful land.

Another tip The Page picked up on TV: When you are taking pictures of people, especially a couple, snap your usual shots. Then have them each look at each other and laugh, and snap the photo. Even a single person looking away from the camera at something and laughing makes a nice shot, but the couples, whether they be boy-girl, husband and wife, or brother and sister, make for memorable photos.