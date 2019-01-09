The Page – January 9, 2019

Yabble yabble babble do!

That’s what a few people call the recent fooforah over Netflix cutting a chunk out of a comedy show they are selling in Saudi Arabia.

To refresh, American comedian Hasan Minhaj stomped on Saudi’s crown prince. This is the crown prince accused of ordering the killing, in Turkey, of a Washington Post newspaper reporter.

Anyway, it’s against the law in Saudi to criticize the government. So Netflix cut that scene from one of Minaj’s routines.

And the crowd goes wild! as they say. How dare Netflix cave in! How dare Saudi Arabia do this! How dare they be against free speech!

Well, if you don’t like their laws, move there and change them. Or tell our Canadian government we don’t want Saudi oil coming into Eastern Canada. All that sort of stuff!

How can anybody be against any company that follows laws in a country in which they are operating? Even if the laws might seem silly or overreaching to us, they are still their laws.

Protesting this seems like a perfect example of the group-think that goes around these days. There are so many better things to carp about. Like the price of gasoline in northern Alberta. See below if you want to belly ache.



* * * * * * *



More on Saudi Arabia. Observers of the national and international scenes may run across information the Washington Post’s reporter was actually paid by the Qatar government to write anti-Saudi and anti-Donald Trump stories. The Post lapped the stories up.

So were these stories “fake news” by a shill reporter? Or is it fake news reporting the reporter was a shill?

These days, it’s almost impossible to tell the good guys from the bad guys? As in, who do you trust? Can’t even believe the writing on a box of Corn Flakes.



* * * * * * *



Our sister newspaper in Slave Lake reported a recent item from a local coffee shop there.

According to the tidbit, a fellow from Drayton Valley was visiting. The chat turned to business conditions, as these things usually do. So how are things in Drayton?

Not bad, the fellow replied. There’s work if you want it.

Not like Slave Lake, he added, where things are really bad.



* * * * * * *



Just as a side note, very rarely does anybody start a conversation by saying, “Gosh, this coffee is really good. How is the coffee in your town?” Or maybe “So, you guys have trouble getting doctors there?” Or “How come gasoline is so expensive here? Why do you people put up with this crap?”

By the way, nothing against Drayton Valley, but there’s no point in talking politics with somebody from there. The UCP will be the proverbial shoo-in, hands down. In fact, Drayton is so right of centre, Attila the Hun would beat the snot out of Mother Theresa without even working up a sweat. Just saying, you know.



* * * * * * *



High Prairie town council’s “branding committee” apparently is making little headway. Maybe the new year will bring action. Maybe not!

Nobody asked our opinion about what they are up to. In fact, we think nobody anywhere outside the committee is asked anything.

Meanwhile, we have noted the new City of Beaumont, that little bedroom town just south of Edmonton, is also working on a new brand. In case you haven’t heard, Beaumont officially became Alberta’s newest city Jan. 1.

To visit this delightful community, it’s just south of the Edmonton district of Mill Woods. Just head south along 50 Street. Or skip off the Anthony Henday ring road at 50. There you will be enchanted by 18,000 or so residents, not much in the way of business, and sometime this year, a wonderful new brand.

We hold our breath, waiting.



* * * * * * *



Which is sort of like High Prairie town Councillor Michael Long. He’s been holding his breath for so long waiting for a recreation department budget, he is way beyond blue in the face.

More like red, black, blue, and green!

With those great big googly eyes like Arnold Schwarzenegger in the old version of Total Recall. The part where he gets blown out of the cave into the non-air of Mars. Get the picture? Yes. That kind of holding your breath!



* * * * * * *



You might have seen the news reports of Yellow Vest rallies.

A few weeks ago, there were rallies in Grande Prairie, Slave Lake, Rocky Mountain House, Calgary and High Prairie. The demonstrations in Alberta are mostly about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wonky rules and blatherings around pipelines. Which has led to low prices for Alberta oil and now, the shutting in of production by our Premier Rachel Notley.

You don’t need a yellow safety vest to take part. But we have to admit, whoever thought that idea up deserves a Tip of The Page Hat.

There is another one planned for this weekend, Saturday, Jan. 12 in High Prairie. If you want to send a message to our selfie-loving, smiling prime minister, affectionately known around the world as the Little Potato, Trudope, and other not-so-printable nicknames, feel free to show up around noon at the Esso lot.