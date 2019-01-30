The Page – January 30, 2019

How cold is “really, really cold?”

The people with opinions at this here newspaper have answers. One says, “It’s so cold in here I had to turn on my little heater here on the floor.” Umm, news flash!

We’re talking about outside. Not inside the office.

Another says, “I can tell it’s really cold when my truck goes ‘rrrrr.rrr.rrr’ and nothing happens. Then it just goes ‘click.’ That’s cold!”

And another says, “-40 is cold. And it’s easy to remember because -40C is the same as -40F. Plus, it’s really cold.

And even colder when wind is blowing in your face. Oh c’mon. Even 0 C is really cold when wind is howling at you.”

Anyway, we just thought we would mention this because Environment Canada is no longer giving historical records along with their online weather reports. These weather reports are online at our website at southpeacenews. com. Click on the Environment Canada forecast for the coming week and more information.

It used to be the EC report gave us a fairly good historical record. Now, it just goes back to 2012. At least, that’s what we saw last week. The week before, we were curious about record lows. Then we got Jan. 16, 1950 as -46.7 C! Just to show you how much weather goes up and down, in 1965 on the same day, the temp was 6.7 C.

No matter which way you slice it, we would say our climate is generally getting a bit warmer. And we don’t think anybody in these parts misses the “old, cold days” one little bit.



* * * * * * *



Our friends at the Lakeside Leader newspaper in Slave Lake wrote last week, “Page 9 starts off this week by not talking about the weather.”

Oh piffle. As the cool country song goes “As long as old men, sit and talk about the weather…as long as old women sit and talk about old men”…of course we’re going to talk about the weather. See the item above.



* * * * * * *



Speaking of the nice people in Slave Lake, they couldn’t resist taking a poke at the good folks in High Prairie, Alta. last week.

First off, someone visiting HP had to comment how the usually high prices for gasoline in Slave Lake were actually cheaper than High Prairie by 10 cents a litre.

Yes they were two weeks ago. And last week, the price per litre in High Prairie had dropped to $1.11 per litre. Slave Lake? 99.9!

Second, the same person said a block of cheese in High Prairie cost $13.99. The same cheese in Slave Lake? $8.99.

Ouch!



* * * * * * *



Edmonton gasoline prices at the same time ranged from a low of 89.9 cents per litre to 99.9 cents. Average was 94.1, according to gasbuddy.com



* * * * * * *



Talk about how to put a lid on rising costs for recreation in High Prairie carry on, and on.

As is said many times, too many bodies on the payroll can kill the best budget plans in a heartbeat.

Minimum wages in Alberta, at $15 per hour mean one full-time person at that rate, working 40 hours per week and getting normal benefits, costs about $35,000 per year. The higher pay is good for people struggling to make ends meet. Not so good for businesses and governments trying to hold the line on costs and taxes.

Here’s a couple of suggestions from other towns:

Closing swimming pools and arenas in their slowest times of the year is common enough. It sure makes problems for scheduling staff though. Many communities are cutting back on hours open, an hour or so in the morning or weekends, and maybe an hour or so in the evening. The same can happen in offices. Any place where the public has to be looked after are fair game.

Changing hours of council meetings. Some places have afternoon meetings or part night and part afternoon. Evening meetings with full department staff coming to meetings can cost small fortunes if they pay time and a half, or time off in lieu of overtime. Even starting meetings earlier can help.

Cut a chunk of the travel allowance for councillors. Also cut the pay for councillors. Everybody should tighten their belt.



* * * * * * *



Super Bowl is this Sunday.



* * * * * * *



We will be publishing Family Day events in the next few weeks. We will also put a list of all events on line.

Call [780] 523-4484 to include yours.



* * * * * * *



Have a great week!