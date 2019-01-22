The Page – January 23, 2019

Thumbs Down?

Maybe it was the way the “Thumbs Down” item last week was worded. Maybe it was just supposed to be an announcement and it didn’t occur to the “Thumbs Down” editor that maybe two “Thumbs Up” items were OK. There really aren’t any rules are there?

Anyway, the Community Calendar at highprairie.com is happy to have the publicity any which way. If you have a meeting or an upcoming event, fill out the form and send in your event. It’s free!



* * * * * * *



Also, free online are For Sale and Help Wanted and other ads. Head to classified.citylive.com to put your listing online.

The site grows each month. This month, it is expected the site will get about 8,000 visits.



* * * * * * *



While we are tooting horns, southpeacenews- .com will get over 50,000 visits this month. Thanks to all those who come by to see what’s happening.

There’s more stuff in our printed newspaper, but we’re trying. Advertising online at our site is ridiculously inexpensive. Call our office at [780] 523-4484.



* * * * * * *



Our former mayor, Rick Dumont, never looked so good!

Last week he was seen wearing new attire. A flashy red baseball cap with a beautiful, stylish logo. So debonair! So dashing! So handsome!

It was a look that befitted a man of such high esteem.

What was the new look? Drop by the Sports Palace and ask him.

According to Romeo Gervais, rumour has it he has a dozen of the same caps on order.



* * * * * * *



Interesting that people protesting for jobs and industry have to raise money or pay out of their pocket. Maybe we should make some of our politicians pay for these big trips so many of them seem to think are great ideas.

We’re all in favour of members like museums and libraries being paid to improve themselves. There’s always a seminar or course right here in northern Alberta or Alberta. But Halifax? Ottawa? Montreal? All on the taxpayer’s back?

Can any of these adventurers honestly say they bring back things that have made our area a better place? Seriously! Would any of them go if they had to pay for it themselves?

Maybe one of them will drop us a note.

There are no doubt those elected who really do question the value. Then they look over at their fellow politicians who nod and kid about it. Those ones really can keep a straight face when they talk about how valuable the experience was.

Which kind of makes some of us think, it shows how dumb they think taxpayers are.



* * * * * * *



The Yellow Vest drive off to Ottawa, leaving Feb. 14 from Red Deer, has of this writing raised $120,000 to help pay expenses for drivers. Food. Fuel. Rooms.

If you can’t make it yourself, maybe donate online.



* * * * * * *



Super Sunday is less than two weeks away.

Super Bowl 53. Sunday, Feb. 3. Coming to you live from Atlanta, Georgia.

Enjoy the game!



* * * * * * *



At the time of this writing, it is as cold as a polar bear’s paw. Dress the little ones safe and have a great week!

So 50,000 visits in a month might sound like a lot. Actually it is a lot for our part of the country. But consider that Kylie Jenner and her 18 million visits to her Instagram site. That was after her February 2018 announcement of a new baby on the way.



But as of Jan. 4 of this year, that was blown away by “The Egg.” As of that date, just 10 days after being posted, “The Egg” had 23 million visits!



And what, you may ask, made that so special? Well, it was a nice photo. Of an egg. Just an egg. In fact, here it is in the photo above!



And here are many of us, toiling away, hoping for 84 or more “likes” on Facebook. Or whatever other number of retweets, thumbs up, respects and all other kinds of widget counters for our wit and wisdoms that will make us happy. And an egg gets 23 million!