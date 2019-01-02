The Page – January 2, 2019

Happy New Year to all our fans and readers!

Here’s hoping 2019 is a delightful, prosperous year for you and yours.

For those stumbling along, wondering if the energy industry will ever get its legs back locally and in Alberta, maybe things will improve this coming year. It’s a changing world. It can’t be all bad.

It’s an often quoted saying, but still very appropriate: “Whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

Personally, after that up and down 2018, we think we can lift 10 tonnes. At least!

Last week, your lowly scribe looked at Environment Canada’s forecast for this week. EC said the temperature would hit a high of -10C on the Saturday just past.

Meanwhile, Accu- weather, a competing weather service, forecast for the same Saturday it would hit a high of 2C on Saturday. Quite a difference it has to be said.

Sunday and Monday just past, Accuweather said it would drop down to -11C on Sunday, and then -12C on Monday. Then on Tuesday the temperature would rise up to 6C on Tuesday and then 3C on Wednesday.

Back at our taxpayer-funded forecast service, Environment Canada said this week -14C on Monday and -9C on Tuesday.

Again, quite a difference!

Now, let’s shift gears slightly. Let’s talk American President Donald Trump. It is amazing so many “professional” opinion makers, news reporters, upstairs management and just about everybody that pretends to know something, almost all agree Trump is a very bad person.

Meanwhile, back in weather land, people who have had professional training, are supposedly good at crunching numbers, have huge computing horsepower, satellites and science models at their fingertips, can’t agree if the sun will shine in five days time. Look at their forecasts above!

But every Tom, Dick, Harry, Joy Behar, Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer, Morning Joe and Trevor Noah, to name only a few, giggle themselves crazy making fun of Trump.

If the best of the best, as they say, can’t agree on the weather, why should anybody listen to all these other groups think, axe to grind, mouthy mouths talking heads? What the heck do they know?

Maybe if weather forecasters all went to the same coffee shops, read each other’s forecasts, listened to the same “expert” celebrities from Hollywood and opinion shows once in awhile, maybe they would all agree.

In the meantime, it’s nice to know some people are actually able to have different thoughts.



CN Rail and an Alberta company called InnoTech are working to solve Alberta oil problems.

With hockey pucks!

Well, not really hockey pucks. As the picture shows, it is sort of a puck looking thing that was cooked up in a lab. It’s a bunch of oilsands raw bitumen mixed in with some plastic stuff made from recycled plastics. InnoTech calls them “Canapux.”

It makes a fairly solid chunk of raw oil and plastic that can be shipped in an open-top rail car, just like coal and iron ore is shipped in hopper cars or open top rail cars.

Like those products, if there is a spill or an accident, you just send in some loaders, fix the hopper cars, pick up the pucks, load them again, and send them on their way. If there is a tanker ship accident and the pucks end up in water, they float. This makes cleanup on water also easy.

At the receiving end, the refining process strips out the plastic, and all the other sand and stuff, so it can be used locally, or sent back for re-use in the case of the plastic.

Plans are, if the idea works out, to have one or two plants in Alberta running in three years. The first plant will process the equivalent of about 100,000 barrels per day of oil.

That isn’t much compared to Canadian oil production of about 4.5 million barrels per day, or even oilsands production nearing three million barrels per day. But it’s a start at doing something new. Something over 30 years of Conservative rule in Alberta never really got going.

On that subject, Alberta’s Heritage Fund has $17.6 billion tucked away. Norway, which started their own oil fund about the same time back in the 1970s, has $1.3 trillion in theirs. That’s trillion. With a capital T!

The Alberta Fund has just over $4,000 in it for each Albertan. Norway is just a bit bigger than Alberta, population wise. Their fund has about $245,000 in it for each and every Norwegian.

Is the reason why taught in schools? Do you know why?

This is a Canapux! Photo courtesy of Michelle Siu, Globe and Mail.