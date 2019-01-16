The Page – January 16, 2019

Last week, this newspaper had an opinion column about the City of Edmonton. Edmonton did their annual New Year’s Eve fireworks at 9 p.m. instead of the more usual midnight.

The column we carried was of regional interest. It was mostly angry at “national TV networks” which can’t be bothered covering activities all across our big country. Unless its snow in the Maritimes, an accident, or a blockade, or a shooting in Toronto, it sometimes seems.

Anyway, in our piece, our columnist very much neglected to mention the First Night Celebration in High Prairie held on New Year’s Eve. There are probably many more such events across the land.

First Night in High Prairie was on New Year’s Eve. It happened at the High Prairie Sports Palace, run by the High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church. The whole intent was to provide a fun evening for all people, but a whole lot earlier than midnight. In fact, the First Night started at 6 p.m.

About 150 people turned out! Great!

Organizers from the church hope to continue with the First Night, which actually started in 2006 but did not happen the last two years. Here is a Tip of The Page Hat to the church for bringing it back.

Last week in this column, we showed our readers some ‘outtake’ shots of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger gasping for air. The photos were poking fun at, and chuckling with, High Prairie Councillor Michael Long.

Long is a tad upset with yet another failure of the High Prairie recreation department [formerly the High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board] to come up with a budget.

In the rec department’s defence, they’ve only had since August. Gee, give the poor lads and lassies a break!

If you missed the photos of Arnold, here’s another one.

We only show you this because, guess what? The rec department missed it again. No budget at the Jan. 10 meeting! And once again, Long is breathless. Deservedly so.

On the same topic, the recreation department used to be the recreation board. It was jointly governed by two councillors from High Prairie town council, and two councillors from Big Lakes County.

It has a good track record of overspending and constantly coming back to both councils for more money. Now that it is a whole brand new body, it’s baffling why they can’t bring a budget to High Prairie council.

Maybe it has something to do with the same old HP councillors on the old board are still the same council members on the “new rec department.” And the same Big Lakes councillors on the old board are the same councillors on the new board.

Staff? Well, now it’s easy to fix budget problems. Just move bodies and bills to another “department” in the town office. That takes them out of the rec budget completely.

Everybody knows reading financial statements is often beneath the know-how of councillors everywhere. They have much more important things, like travelling to meetings, on their minds. They would never notice such a switcheroo, right?

So presto majesto. Bury the numbers someplace else.

Shades of Larry Shaben!

The late Lawrence Shaben, when he was a fairly new MLA about 40 years ago, was driving back from Edmonton with wife Alma, when just outside of Enilda he picked up a hitchiker. It was night. Cold. The middle of winter.

For their consideration, the hitchhiker attacked both of them from the backseat of the car. Larry managed to stop the car, and between him and Alma, forced the guy out.

Last week, a highway snowplow operator west of Valleyview stopped to help a pickup truck which was stuck in the ditch. It was -25C. According to news reports, one of the people in the pickup proceeded to attack the snowplow driver. Then he tried to steal the plow. He wasn’t successful.

A man, 26, was arrested and charged with robbery, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

Disgusting! Possibly, a touch of alcohol made him do it. Which, given the usual way these things go, will mean a couple days in jail.

And one of these days, somebody who really needs help in the middle of winter, won’t get it.