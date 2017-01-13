The Page – January 11, 2017

As of the weekend there were about 90 or so fishing huts out on ‘the bar’ at Joussard. Other popular spots around Lesser Slave Lake are all seeing good numbers of anglers.

It looks like an easy call that more than 100 huts will be on the Joussard ice by the end of January, with around 100-110 about the most we’ve ever counted on the ice there. We are heading to a new world’s record!

Reports are there is about 60 cm of ice [about 2 feet] so it’s good for vehicles.

We have to add a correction here about ice hut rentals at Joussard. Due to some personal issues, the nice Larsen huts parked at the store are not available for rent this season as we reported earlier. The huts were not included in the sale of the store which happened last year.

* * * * * * *

Roads in central and northern Alberta were slippery the past week. Over 200 accidents were reported in Edmonton alone, with lots of big rigs among the vehicles blocking traffic or visiting snow piles in ditches.

Those temperatures right around the -5C to -10C can be dangerous if the temperature is dropping. Pay attention and bring ‘em home alive, friends.

On more or less the same topic, some people argue that road chemicals used today are not the same as what the crews used to put down even a few years ago. The end result is icy roads that are not as forgiving as they used to be.

That isn’t our experience. But it’s always nice to have someone to blame when you are mirror-high in snow in the ditch because you were driving too fast for road conditions.

And as all drivers know, there is always some ‘hero’ who is so important, he just has to get there two minutes before everybody else. The same guy will beat the rest of us to the Pearly Gates too, no doubt.

* * * * * * *

High Prairie’s Christmas Light-Up will soon be over for another year.

The lights will be shut down on Saturday, Jan. 14, which is this coming weekend. If you want to get some photos, you still have a few days to do so. The shutdown takes place on what is known as Ukrainian New Year’s.

Here is a Tip of the Page Hat to the Town of High Prairie public works crew and High Prairie Beautification who bring us the wonderful display every year. It really brightens up the morning and evening drives to and from work for all of us.

So, this marks about the time that we are driving to or from home or school, and daylight is close to being upon us. Another winter is half over. Get out there and enjoy it!

Prices at the pumps

The price of gasoline in High Prairie on Thursday last week: 1.19 per litre. The price at Joussard, 114.9! And around Alberta, the latest prices as of Sunday, Jan. 8 are:

Edmonton Hughes South 92.9

Mayerthorpe 98.9

Edmonton Costco 99.9

Red Deer 100.0

Calgary 101.9

Grande Prairie 104.4

Fairview 111.9

Banff 114.9

Peace River 117.9

Fort Vermillion 129.0

And on Boxing Day. . .

Fairview 104.9

Grimshaw 109.9

High Prairie 114.9