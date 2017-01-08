The Page – Jan. 4, 2017

A few weeks ago, we mentioned how many millionaires are in the High Prairie trading area. Last week came the interesting information that, in North America’s fourth largest city, there are an estimated 100,000 millionaires.

Holy gold mines Batman, there’s money laying around everywhere!

The next question of course is, so what is North America’s fourth largest city?

Most people would say, hmmmm, 1. New York City. 2. Los Angeles. Number 3 would start to get tricky. Which means Number 4 is even harder. Houston? Dallas?

We have to say, if you said New York [8.5 million] and Los Angeles [3.4 million], you are already wrong. Largest city in North America is Mexico City [8.9 million]). Second is New York, three is Los Angeles, and guess what, fourth is Toronto, with 2.8 million people!

And as already mentioned, there are about 100,000 millionaires there. Wow!

Chicago [2.7 million], Houston [2.3 million] ring in at fifth and sixth respectively. Interestingly, seventh on the list is Havana, Cuba [2.1 million]. Eighth is Montreal, with 1.7 million people.

* * * * * * *

There are about 50 ice huts at the little shanty town out on Lesser Slave Lake at Joussard. As winter continues on, we can expect to see more than 100 at this location alone.

Of course, there are huts everywhere on Lesser Slave Lake, from one end to the other. We would say Joussard is one of the most popular, if not the most popular sites.

If you don’t know anybody with one of the wood structure ice huts, you can buy a portable one at local stores. Alternately, rent a day of use from Jerry’s (formerly Larsen’s) General Store at Joussard which has rental buildings.

The season runs all the way to March 31 so you have plenty of time to gear up.

* * * * * * *

Although oil prices are rebounding, the wise folks sitting on Edmonton city council have agreed to “share the pain” that so many Edmonton taxpayers are still feeling in this slow economy.

So, they are taking a 2.49 per cent roll back in their salaries. Now, that is mostly just for show, but we must point out that councillors there make about $100,000 per year. A third of that is tax free. Plus they get a vehicle allowance. Plus other perks. So at the end the wage cut is more than $200 per month. Oh, the hardship of it all, eh?

But before we poke fun at Edmonton councillors, how many local elected officials on any town, county, settlement or reserve have talked about rolling back their own pay just a tad?

* * * * * * *

First we had an Australian punching a kangaroo in the face. Now we have a Canadian punching a mountain lion.

The Australian incident had a big ‘roo getting a dog in a chokehold. The dog’s owner drives up, jumps from his vehicle, runs over to where the poor doggie is helpless in the kangaroo’s grip and can’t get away, and the Australian takes a boxing stance and then nails the kangaroo in the chops with a straight jab.

Getting close to a kangaroo is actually quite dangerous. People are regularly kicked by kangaroos, usually getting broken ribs and sometimes serious injury.

Not to be outdone, our Canadian hero let his dog get some air in the parking lot at the hilltop Tim Hortons in Whitecourt. A mountain lion comes out of the trees right there and grabs the dog, a husky. The owner runs up, kicks the lion, and then punches the cat in the mouth. More tussling followed.

Both the dog and owner needed stitches for big gashes and cuts. The cat was tracked down and shot.

It should be noted, the hilltop Tims is actually between a residential subdivision on one side of the divided highway, and a huge industrial park. It isn’t on the outskirts of Whitecourt.

* * * * * * *

Gasoline prices went up another five cents per litre as the calendar ticked over to 2017 and Alberta’s carbon tax kicked in.

* * * * * * *

Have a good year, friends. Practice the Golden Rule and make 2017 a wonderful one to remember.

* * * * * * *

Have a great week!