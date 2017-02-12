The Page – February 8, 2017

So what exactly does “six more weeks of winter” mean?

This is the tradition of what our furry weather forecaster, Mr. Groundhog, tells us. If he sees his shadow on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, then he gets scared, scoots back into his burrow, and stays there for another six weeks. Otherwise, spring comes earlier.

Our long range forecast presented by Accuweather says spring will come early this year. In fact, consistent daytime above zero temperatures start March 4, which is just four weeks from now.

As it happens, that is pretty much what our local groundhogs all say, too. Triangle Tommy, Kinuso Kenny, Faust Freddie and Enilda Eddie, along with all our other furballs, did not see their shadow.

Of course, that is assuming they were up bright and early. By the time 10 a.m. rolled around, the local cloud cover was starting to break up. We will go with the early risers.

It also deserves mentioning, there sure isn’t much snow around. Parking lots in High Prairie have none of the usual snow piles. There are no ridges of snow alongside our country roads. Stubble pokes up in most fields. All in all, shaping up to be another very dry spring like 2016.

* * * * * * *

Are you getting a head start on Valentine’s Day? It’s just a week away, next Tuesday, Feb. 14.

For some ideas, check our Local Poll on our Website at southpeacenews.com. If all else fails, chocolates and flowers, chocolates and flowers. Did we mention chocolates and flowers?

* * * * * * *

Did you catch Super Bowl LI on Sunday? What a game! What an amazing comeback!

The first overtime game in NFL history. There is no doubt New England quarterback Tom Brady and his team’s astounding win from being behind 25 points is about the only thing that can bump the latest Donald Trump blooper out of the news.

As the game unfolded, with the favoured New England Patriots down 28-3, we couldn’t help think, where do all the sports forecasters who picked New England go?

Of course! They become weather forecasters!

But since New England pulled it off, we apologize.

* * * * * * *

Talking politics isn’t a hot chat item in most of these parts. Even so, people who like to keep their fingers on the political pulse of the province figure if the New Democrats are going to be run out of Alberta, the Progressive Conservative and Wild Rose parties will have to join forces. It brings up some issues.

As in, Wild Rose came about because some folks were totally fed up with the PCs. The last straw was Alison Redford, who dragged the Conservatives so far down, even a cheerful Jim Prentice couldn’t dig them out.

And for some, Prentice was just another smooth-talking pretty face in the game for his own benefit and nobody else. Which pretty well summed up his instant resignation and bail when he got whupped.

Wild Rose? We are sure there are nice people in the party. Sort of like so many of us thought Danielle Smith was a “nice people” until she and bunch of Wild Rosers jumped ship to the Conservatives.

Bottom line is, Conservatives and Rosers can bash the NDP all they want. Joining up the two parties seems like a no brainer, but really, is it just an effort to bring back the same ol’ same ol’ gangs and all of their crappy ways? Where is a real, fresh, alternative to NDP?

Constant NDP bashing isn’t going to win either party votes. Without good, new ideas, that are sold to and bought by the Alberta public, both Wild Rose and PC are really left hoping the NDP shoots themselves terribly bad in the foot, ankle, knee and butt before they have any real chance.

A fresh, new idea is a brand new party combining the best of the old two parties? Sure. But it has to be asked, what best?

* * * * * * *

Do not forget to attend many of the Family Day events Feb. 19-20. Check our page 2 for details and have fun!

* * * * * * *

Have a great week and stay warm!