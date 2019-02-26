The Page – February 27, 2019

Sing along with us and Barbara Mandrell:

“They call us country bumpkins

For stickin’ to our roots.

I’m just glad we’re in a country

Where we’re all free to choose.

I was country, when country wasn’t cool.”

We’re putting this plug in here because that old guy Canadians don’t know they love, Bernie Sanders, last week announced he was running for president, again, for the United States. Last time around, he never made it to the finals, being beat out by Hillary Clinton.

We say, Canadians don’t know they love him because most of Bernie’s policies last go around could have been lifted right from Canada. Single payer health care is the biggie. About one in eight adults in America have no health coverage of any kind.

President Donald Trump predicted the so-called Obamacare health plan costs would skyrocket in 2018 unless drastic changes were made. Not enough changes were made and indeed, costs skyrocketed.

His own government didn’t make all the changes he wanted. Yes, there are “Never Trumpers” even in his own party, if you want to know why.

So, get sick in the States and you could be bankrupt. As it is, for many people health care insurance is now too expensive so they don’t get any.

A few years ago, Sanders was called a “Socialist” and a “Communist” in almost the same sentences. Nowadays, with elections less than two years away, health care is a big issue.

And Bernie is proud to say, “I was a Socialist when Socialism wasn’t cool.”



* * * * * * *



Running in the provincial election coming in a few months in Alberta is Jason Kenney for the UCP.

You may or may not have heard, Kenney wants to roll back the minimum wage, presently at $15 per hour.

Lots of business people think this is a great idea. Lots of people making minimum wage think this is a lousy idea. There are good arguments on both sides.

Since this is a democracy, if you are able to vote, you should pay attention to this. And of course, get out and vote for what you think is proper when the actual election rolls around.



* * * * * * *



Win a free pizza? You bet!

Join in our “Valentine’s Day Sweetheart Contest” to this newspaper.

Since there were so few people with sweethearts in northern Alberta, we decided to open the doors and extend the invite. Plus, we threw in a pizza to someone who might win the draw. It’s all free and Valentines are already being posted online. Join in by filling out the contact form online at southpeacenews.com.

Send your sweetie or bestie a Valentine. Or even fill in one for someone else. All you lose is a chance at a free pizza!

Have a great week!