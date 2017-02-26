The Page – February 22, 2017

Are you feeling in a baby making way? Or do you have a little one already in the oven? If so, you might already be thinking of baby names.

Babycenter.ca, where parents subscribe for baby updates and things, reviewed their lists for 2016 to assemble last year’s most popular names. Babycenter.ca says over 50,000 Canadian names were on the list.

Sophia and Olivia are the top Canadian girl’s names. Liam and Lucas are the most popular boy’s names. Meanwhile, over 400,000 names were submitted for the American version of most popular. There, Emma, Olivia and Sophia snagged the top three girls’ names.

Associations with strong people impacted the choice of many parents according to babycenter.ca. The name Adele jumped 33 places. Many Canadian children were named Hillary [girls] and Clinton [boys]. Michelle [from Obama] returned to the Top 100 after several years off the list entirely.

Malia climbed 168 places and Sasha was up 140 spots. Olympic champ Penny Oleksiak left an impression on Canadian parents as the name Penny climbed 114 spots.

Unusual names in Canada? Leaf, Plant, Kale, Rye, Sage, Forest, Animal, Bear and Hawk were all names that Canadian parents actually gave their children in 2016.

There was also Aurora for girls, and Cedar for boys.

Canadian parents name their children after the weather: Winter, Autumn, Summer, Sunshine, Breeze and Rain.

Geology? Silver, Sapphire and Stone.

Flowers? Violet, Dahlia or Blossom are popular, as are virtues such as Covenant, Divine, Maverick, Peace, Rhythm, and Hero.

In the end, says babycenter.ca, the trend to names reflecting strong characters continues, whether it be real life or movies. Maybe that means Donald, Ivanka, David, Angela, Jared and Michael will all rise in popularity.

Also, says babycenter.ca, “Don’t worry too much about the opinions of others around you. Write it down and look at middle names and initials and how it looks. Think about nicknames and short forms.”

For the list of Top 20 girls and boys, see online at southpeacenews.com.

* * * * * * * * *

It’s hard to get an exact count of the ice huts at Lesser Slave Lake’s most popular location, but The Page figures there are just over 100 huts at Joussard.

Not a world record, which peaked at about 115 a couple years ago or so, but darn close.

* * * * * * * * *

Everybody was looking forward to suntans and warm weather on the Family Day Weekend just over. So, of course, Mother Nature had to surprise everybody with a return to a “sort of winter” weather on Saturday.

And then on Sunday, people woke up to about 5 cm of snow! For sleds and skiers it was perfect. In any event, here is hoping you had a great Family Day weekend.