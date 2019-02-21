The Page – February 20, 2019

Several years ago, really warm weather around the end of February or beginning of March created a mini-disaster on Lesser Slave Lake.

Usually, anglers with ice huts like to pile some snow or boards around the bottom edges of their huts. This helps keep cold out, and also anchors the hut. Once in awhile, a 50 km/hr or more wind comes whipping down the lake. Next thing you know, a couple or three huts not fastened to the ice are 10 km downwind and have to be chased down.

The particular year in question, huts got “too anchored.” Super warm weather, plus a sun beating down on the huts, soon had small lakes of water around just about every hut on the lake. Some anglers jacked their huts a few inches or more out of the water, then put them on logs. These were the smart people. When winter returned most huts had their skids frozen right into the ice. Some even had their sidewalls or even floors frozen in ice.

In the end, most huts had some damage. Huts have to be off the ice by March 31, thawing or not. Broken skids were common. Some had caved or broken walls from stress of yanking them out of the ice. All in all, just another winter in paradise.

Anyway, moving on, this year’s frigid, multi-week cold put a slight damper on this seasonal festivity. There are still about 20 huts sitting in yards at Joussard, the most popular spot on Lesser Slave Lake.

It’s a similar story up and down the entire length of the lake. This, even though there are about 85 huts out on the lake at Joussard. Cutbank, on the north shore across from Joussard, has about 35 huts.

Up and down the lake, there are actually more huts than ever. This doesn’t even count the portable huts gaining in numbers every year.

Lesser Slave Lake doesn’t have the ice fishing popularity of Ontario’s Lake Simcoe, but the popularity is growing. Those portable huts will mean more and more local and non-local anglers will be joining the existing crowd.

It has to be said, there’s nothing like sharing a real hut by yourself or with friends. Having a wood stove going. Maybe some tunes playing. Just relaxing with a book waiting for supper to come along.

Or not! Sometimes its yoga for the soul. Other times, you can’t keep fish off the hooks.

There was a time long ago when summer vacations meant heading off to British Columbia. Some people still think a winter holiday is a “must do” each and every year.

Travelling to foreign parts is nice. But more and more people are finding, so is spending an afternoon, or two, or 10 afternoons, on the lake.

We have a story on ice fishing this week in this newspaper.



* * * * * * *



On that winter travelling topic, some friends just got back from Mexico. So how was the trip?

She says, “Not so much a change of scenery. Just a change of sink.”



* * * * * * *



You ever notice your stomach expands to accept the amount of junk food you shove in your mouth.

Pretty well, anyway!



* * * * * * *



* * * * * * *



Wethern’s Law: Assumption is the Mother of all screw-ups.



* * * * * * *



We are figuring winter is done. Bad assumption? Hmmm!

Anyway, a couple weeks ago, local groundhogs [OK, maybe they were badgers or marmots or something] came out of their burrows on Feb. 2. They did not see their shadows.

Hooray! If they had, legend says, they would have been scared and scampered back inside for another six weeks of hibernation.

But, our own Accuweather forecast says we are now moving into single digit negative weather in the coming weeks. Starting this week. Maybe even some above zero temperatures now and then. But overall, winter is done.

Or, officially, March 21. Take your pick.



* * * * * * *



Hope you all enjoyed the Family Day activities this past wekeend in the South Peace.



* * * * * * *



Have a great week!